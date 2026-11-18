Nagamangala, Karnataka, Nov 18: The 9th Naturopathy Day was celebrated across India on Wednesday under the theme ‘Prakritik Chikitsa, Swasth Bharat’, highlighting the importance of naturopathy, Yoga and healthy lifestyle practices in strengthening preventive healthcare.

The national-level celebration was organised by the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), under the Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN), Pune, at the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN), Nagamangala, Karnataka.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, in a video message, emphasised that naturopathy and healthy lifestyle choices can contribute to preventive healthcare and the vision of a healthy India. He encouraged citizens to adopt healthier habits and appreciated the efforts of researchers, practitioners and institutions in expanding public awareness.

Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, stressed the importance of scientific research, health awareness and community participation in advancing naturopathy. He also highlighted the value of informed and sustainable health practices.

Karnataka Minister for Water Resources N. Cheluvarayaswamy attended the programme as the chief guest, while Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush Alarmelmangai D. was the guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Cheluvarayaswamy appreciated the development of the research institute at Nagamangala and said its facilities should be made accessible to people in surrounding areas. He also assured support for its further development and the implementation of relevant government initiatives in Karnataka.

The programme also highlighted the growing role of research institutions in Yoga and naturopathy. Officials discussed the expansion of CCRYN’s research infrastructure, including its institutes at Nagamangala in Karnataka and Jhajjar in Haryana, as well as facilities in Rohini, Delhi.

A major highlight of the celebration was the release of several research publications and public health initiatives. These included ReGEN-Beta, a clinical trial focusing on lifestyle interventions for Type 2 diabetes, along with documentary films on the research institutes at Nagamangala and Jhajjar.

Other releases included the Indian Journal of Yoga & Naturopathy (Volume 1, Issue 3), educational books and an internship booklet. The National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune, also introduced Nature Cure 360: A Community Health Initiative towards a Sustainable Healthy Future and The Family Doctor.

A naturopathy food fair and a medicinal plant plantation drive were organised as part of the celebrations, drawing attention to healthy food choices, natural resources and environmentally conscious healthcare practices.

The event brought together researchers, healthcare professionals, institutional representatives and other stakeholders to discuss the contribution of Yoga and naturopathy to preventive and promotive healthcare.

The celebration reaffirmed the Ministry of Ayush’s focus on research, institutional development and public awareness to promote holistic well-being. It also highlighted the importance of combining scientific research with responsible lifestyle practices as India works towards a healthier population.