Saluting the Heroes of Kargil: A Patriotic Brunch at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

This Kargil Diwas, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre invites guests to come together in remembrance, gratitude, and national pride with a special brunch dedicated to the brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces. Hosted at Food Exchange on 26th July, Saluting the Heroes of Kargil is a heartfelt culinary tribute that honours the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit of the soldiers who secured India’s victory during the Kargil War.

Designed as an experience that celebrates both patriotism and India’s rich culinary heritage, the brunch brings together exceptional food, live entertainment, and a thoughtfully curated ambiance inspired by the spirit of the nation. Guests can enjoy a memorable afternoon with family and friends while paying homage to the heroes whose bravery continues to inspire generations.

The elaborate brunch spread will showcase flavours from across the country, reflecting the diversity and unity that define India.

The experience will be complemented by patriotic-themed decor and live music, setting the stage for a meaningful and uplifting afternoon. Through every detail, from the ambiance to the menu, the brunch aims to evoke a sense of pride, remembrance, and appreciation for the sacrifices made by India’s armed forces.

As one of Hyderabad‘s leading hospitality destinations, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre continues to create experiences that bring people together through food, culture, and shared moments, while also commemorating occasions of national significance.

Event details:

Venue: Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Date: 26th July 2026

Time: 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM