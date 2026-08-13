Samsung Strengthens AI Data Centre Cooling Push with New FläktGroup Manufacturing Facility in Pune

Gurugram, August 13: Samsung Electronics today announced the completion of a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) manufacturing facility operated by FläktGroup, a Samsung company, in Pune, Maharashtra, strengthening Samsung’s push into the fast-growing AI data centre cooling and HVAC markets in India and across Asia-Pacific.

The Pune facility is the first new FläktGroup manufacturing facility to become operational since Samsung Electronics completed its acquisition of the global HVAC specialist in November 2025, marking an important milestone in the integration of the two companies and their strategy to expand Samsung ’s global HVAC business. Strategically located near Mumbai and major logistics infrastructure, the plant will help supply HVAC solutions more quickly to customers not only in India but also across the Asia-Pacific region.

Samsung Electronics held a ceremony at the new facility on August 12, attended by Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Appliance (DA) Business, David Dorney, CEO, FläktGroup , executives from both companies, and representatives from major customers. The event was attended by over 100 people.

“The completion of the production line in Pune , India, marks a significant milestone in expanding our HVAC supply beyond India to the broader Asia-Pacific region. By combining Samsung ’s AI and platform technologies with FläktGroup ’s HVAC expertise, we will deliver exceptional value to a diverse range of customers, including AI data centers,” said Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital Appliance (DA) Business.

The new production facility , including the production line, office, and auxiliary facilities, covers an area of approximately 13,826 square meters. The facility moved from equipment installation to mass production in just six months. FläktGroup plans to progressively expand production to up to 6,500 HVAC units annually.

The Pune plant will manufacture a broad portfolio of FläktGroup solutions, including its flagship Air Handling Units (AHUs), Fan Wall Units (FWUs) and Computer Air Handlers (CRAHs) for AI data centres and other critical infrastructure.

AHUs use chilled water to cool indoor environments while helping maintain air quality and are widely deployed in data centres and large commercial buildings. FWUs use multiple high-capacity fans to efficiently remove heat from server environments, while CRAHs provide precision temperature, humidity and air-quality management for mission-critical IT equipment.