Alkem leaders come together for a wheelchair-assembling initiative for underprivileged senior citizens

Mumbai, Aug 13: Senior leaders of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. came together for a volunteering initiative to assemble wheelchairs for underprivileged senior citizens, highlighting the organisation’s strong culture of employee participation in community initiatives. The activity was organised by the company’s CSR arm Alkem Foundation and the assembled wheelchairs will be donated through HelpAge India.

Apart from various other CSR initiatives that run throughout the year, Alkem has dedicated the entire month of August towards CSR activities driven by employee volunteering with a core belief that charity begins at home. It is called the “We Care Month” and employees across the organisation participate in volunteering activities for community welfare. The month of August holds significance because Alkem’s Foundation Day, and the birthdays of Founder and Chairman Emeritus Late Shri Samprada Singh and Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Shri B.N. Singh, fall in this month.

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs. Madhurima Singh, Executive Director and Chairperson of the CSR Committee, Alkem, said, “Giving back to the community has always been part of Alkem’s DNA. Our founders envisioned an organisation that would make a difference to people’s lives, and that spirit continues to shape our culture even today. We believe meaningful change comes when people give not just their resources, but also their time and effort for the well-being of the communities we serve.”

Another important initiative conducted during the “We Care Month”, was the blood donation drive that saw huge employee participation across locations. Alkem employees donated 803 units of blood in a single day, which was handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society. Other activities being conducted by Alkem Foundation this month include food distribution and cleanliness drives, old-age home and orphanage visits, and audio book recording for the visually impaired, among others.

The culture of volunteering at Alkem has continued to grow over the years through various activities under SMILE (Support to Make Individual Lives Easier) programme, which was launched in 2022. Between 2022 and 2026, the programme has recorded 31,151+ employee participations, 100+ volunteering activities and 1,28,312+ volunteering hours, reaching and benefiting more than 5,700+ community members across India.