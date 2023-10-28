SBI General Insurance extends support to those affected by floods in Sikkim

Mumbai, October 28th, 2023: In the wake of a devastating natural calamity, SBI General Insurance has stepped up to provide much-needed support to its customers. The heavy rains that lashed the northeastern state of Sikkim unleashed a chain of events that led to the glacial South Lhonak lake breaching its banks, resulting in a catastrophic glacial lake outburst flood.

Amidst these heavy rains and adverse situation, SBI General Insurance urges you to stay indoors and protect your properties and vehicles from any damage.

SBI General Insurance stands by its customers during these testing times. The team has set the standard operating process in motion and has set up a task force to manage queries and claims on fast-track mode. It is monitoring the incoming information and is equipped to respond to all the queries.

Customers can intimate / register claim via various means:

1.Call the company’s toll-free number 1800 102 1111

2.SMS to 561612

3.Send details on email: customer.care@sbigeneral.in

4.Visit Claims Intimation Section on www.sbigeneral.in

To avoid any delays in the claim settlement procedure, the Company has contacted a panel of surveyors. SBI General follows a process of ‘Express Claims’ settlement for losses of up to Rs. 10 lakhs for affected customers. Customers have experienced challenges and losses because of the floods and heavy rainfall, SBI General will waive the paperwork requirement wherever practicable. In the case of some smaller claims, immediate settlements will be offered with efforts to help those affected recover. SBI General is devoted to assisting their customers and get them back on their feet as quickly as possible. Having invested in digital readiness and a thorough Business Continuity Plan, SBI General is well placed to help the customers when they need it the most.