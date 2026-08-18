Eyelit Technologies Unveils Agent EyeQ: A Purpose-Built Agentic AI Application Suite that Delivers full stack MOM

Eyelit Technologies, a leader in manufacturing operations management, introduces Agent EyeQ, an AI-driven application suite embedded directly within the manufacturing stack. Unlike traditional AI overlays, Agent EyeQ integrates seamlessly, enabling autonomous or semi-autonomous operations across scheduling, quality, and yield management.

This integration allows the system to not only detect process excursions but also trace root causes, model downstream impacts, and prescribe corrective actions in a continuous reasoning loop. Every decision made by Agent EyeQ is logged, traceable, and fully explainable, ensuring compliance and transparency.

Salil Jain, CTO at Eyelit Technologies, emphasizes, “Eyelit’s deepest advantage is integration. We’ve spent over 25 years successfully integrating systems in the most complex manufacturing environments in the world – that means we can bring virtually any system, even legacy infrastructure, into the Agent EyeQ ecosystem and have it participate in the orchestration. That’s what lets manufacturers put electronic employees to work across the operations they already run, not just the newest ones.”