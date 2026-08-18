GameChange Energy Breaks Ground on Major EHV Transformer Factory Expansion — Securing Critical Power Infrastructure for Customers Worldwide

Production is scheduled to begin in Q1 2028, with EHV Power Transformers rated up to 300 MVA and 500 kV available for ordering now

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Energy, a global provider of renewable energy infrastructure solutions, announced that it has broken ground on a major expansion of its transformer manufacturing operations in Mumbai. The company is making a substantial capital investment in a new 300,000-square-foot EHV transformer factory to expand production capacity and help meet growing global demand for critical power infrastructure.

The factory will produce EHV Power Transformers rated up to 300 MVA and 500 kV, with a planned annual capacity of 150 medium to large power transformers. Production is scheduled to begin in Q1 2028, and the company is accepting orders now.

The site is also designed to accommodate a future expansion of GameChange Energy’s existing medium-voltage (MV) transformer operations, adding capacity for an additional 500 transformers per year to support growing demand for pad-mounted transformer production.

“This expansion is a significant investment in the manufacturing capacity needed to address industry-wide transformer supply constraints,” said Phillip Vyhanek, Chief Executive Officer of GameChange Energy. “Customers can order the EHV transformers now, giving them the opportunity to secure critical equipment for upcoming projects as we prepare to begin production in Q1 2028. By significantly expanding our EHV transformer manufacturing capacity, we will help our customers build reliable, resilient power infrastructure while strengthening our global supply chain and long-term commitment to advanced manufacturing in India.”

About GameChange Energy

GameChange Energy is a global energy infrastructure company delivering integrated, highly engineered solutions for utility-scale renewable energy and critical power applications. Through our portfolio of operating companies, we provide solar trackers, fixed-tilt mounting systems, eBOS solutions, transformers, drone-based asset inspection, and customized infrastructure solutions for renewable energy plants, data centers, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Our technologies are designed to reduce risk, improve performance, and deliver reliable operation worldwide. GameChange Energy is engineering the future of clean energy infrastructure.

For more information about GameChange Energy, visit www.gamechangeenergy.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing, GameChange Energy

lisa.andrews@gamechangeenergy.com

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