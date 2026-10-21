Sensex Jumps Over 800 Points, Nifty Reclaims 23,000 as IT Stocks Rally

Mumbai, Oct 21: Indian equity markets rebounded sharply on Wednesday, with the Sensex rising over 800 points to trade near 74,650 and the Nifty 50 climbing above 23,000. Strong buying in IT stocks, positive global cues and easing crude oil prices lifted sentiment after a sell-off earlier in the week.

The recovery followed recent losses driven by selling in heavyweight stocks, including Reliance Industries, and pressure on information technology shares. The latest gains signalled renewed buying interest, although investors remained cautious amid global uncertainties.

IT Stocks Lead Market Recovery

The Nifty IT index advanced more than 2%, supported by gains in Infosys, TCS, HCLTech and Tech Mahindra. The rally in technology shares helped lift benchmark indices, while buying in select heavyweight stocks added to the momentum.

However, the gains were uneven. Bajaj Finance fell more than 2%, limiting the broader market’s advance and highlighting continued pressure in select financial stocks.

Global Cues and Lower Oil Prices Support Sentiment

Overnight gains on Wall Street provided support, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.02% and the S&P 500 gaining 0.28%.

Easing crude oil prices also offered relief to investors. As a major oil importer, India remains vulnerable to higher energy costs, which can increase inflationary pressure, widen the import bill and weigh on corporate margins. Softer oil prices can benefit sectors such as aviation, paints, chemicals and logistics.

Investors Track Earnings and Institutional Flows

Investors are closely monitoring corporate earnings, foreign institutional investor activity and developments in global markets for further direction. Performance among heavyweight stocks will remain crucial to sustaining the recovery.

The ability of the Nifty to hold above 23,000 will be an important near-term indicator of market strength. Continued buying in IT and other major sectors could support the rebound, while renewed foreign selling, geopolitical tensions or a rise in crude oil prices could revive volatility.

Wednesday’s rally has offered relief after recent losses, but the sustainability of the recovery will depend on broader market participation and improving investor confidence. Traders are likely to remain sensitive to global cues and company-specific developments in the sessions ahead.