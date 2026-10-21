XS.com Appoints Mariana Higa as Regional Marketing Director for Latin America

Oct 21: XS.com, the award-winning global FinTech and financial services provider, appoints Mariana Higa as LATAM Regional Marketing Director. Her appointment reflects the multi-asset broker’s continued focus on strengthening its brand presence across Latin America through targeted marketing initiatives, strategic partnerships, and deeper engagement with regional markets.

In her new role, Mariana will lead regional marketing initiatives designed to reinforce XS.com’s market positioning and support its business objectives across LATAM. Her responsibilities will include overseeing promotional campaigns, sponsorships, marketing assets, and industry events, while working closely with Sales, Marketing, and Compliance teams to ensure that activities are locally relevant, effectively executed, and aligned with applicable regulatory requirements. She will also focus on evaluating campaign performance, optimizing marketing investments, and developing relationships with industry stakeholders and media partners.

Mariana Higa joins XS.com with more than ten years of professional experience, bringing a diverse background in regional marketing, business development, and strategic partnerships. Most recently, she served as CR Growth Regional Manager at Vantage Markets, where she led regional campaigns, sponsorship initiatives, and industry events across Latin America. Her responsibilities also included budget management, vendor negotiations, performance analysis, and cross-functional coordination, equipping her with a well-rounded understanding of regional marketing operations and market engagement.

Earlier in her career, Mariana held business development and account management roles at HFM and Exness, focusing on partner acquisition, relationship management, and business growth across LATAM.

Commenting on her appointment, Mariana Higa, LATAM Regional Marketing Director at XS.com, said: “I see a real opportunity to bring together regional market knowledge, creative marketing, and meaningful industry engagement across Latin America. Joining XS.com gives me the opportunity to contribute to a brand with an international reach while developing initiatives that reflect the specific dynamics of LATAM. I look forward to working with the team to deliver campaigns and partnerships that make a lasting impression in the markets we serve.” Maria Pesca, LATAM Regional Director at XS.com, commented: “Our approach to LATAM must reflect the diversity of its markets and the expectations of the audiences we aim to reach. Mariana brings practical experience in campaign execution, sponsorships, and regional operations within the financial services sector. We are confident that her expertise will contribute to a more locally informed marketing strategy and support the continued development of our brand across Latin America.”

The appointment of Mariana Higa marks another step in the development of XS.com’s marketing operations across Latin America. With dedicated leadership overseeing regional campaigns, sponsorships, and industry initiatives, the company is positioning its marketing activities to better reflect local market dynamics and the opportunities within the region.