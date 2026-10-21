World Pasta Day: Where to Find Mumbai’s Most Indulgent Pasta Dishes

Roxanne’s Bar & All Day Diner, Airport Road

For those who believe pasta is the ultimate comfort food, Roxanne’s Blush Hour Rigatoni is a must-try this World Pasta Day. Featuring rigatoni coated in a rich vodka sauce, complemented by creamy homemade ricotta and finished with fragrant basil oil, this indulgent creation brings together comforting flavours and a refined touch, making it a standout pick for your pasta-day cravings.

Berlin Brew, Multiple Outlets

This World Pasta Day, Berlin Brew celebrates the art of Italian comfort food with a special menu featuring hearty classics and indulgent flavours. From the Vegetable Lasagne layered with comforting goodness and Chicken Cannelloni with red pepper coulis to Spaghetti with Chicken Meatballs in pomodoro sauce and Fettuccine in a rich carbonara sauce, the selection offers something for every pasta lover.

Luuma House, Juhu

This World Pasta Day, Luuma House invites pasta enthusiasts to roll up their sleeves and discover the art of making pasta from scratch. The hands-on workshop will let guests roll, shape and create their own pasta, followed by cooking and savouring their very own pasta masterpiece. Scheduled for Sunday, 25th October, from 4 PM to 7 PM, the experience offers a fun, interactive way to celebrate the love for pasta.

Tora, Versova

For those who enjoy comforting flavours with an indulgent twist, Tora presents its Creamy Mushroom Fettuccine, featuring silky ribbons of pasta tossed in a rich, creamy mushroom sauce and finished with freshly grated Parmesan. Crisp fried greens and delicate potato crisps add a delightful textural contrast, making it a satisfying pick for pasta lovers.

Trapdoor, Versova

Adding a bold touch to its culinary offerings, Trapdoor presents its Squid Ink Pasta with Baby Octopus, featuring silky strands of squid ink pasta topped with tender baby octopus and finished with delicate aromatics. With its rich briny notes and beautifully balanced flavours, the dish offers a distinctive dining experience that is as striking in presentation as it is indulgent on the palate.

BaaMee – All Day Eatery & Bar, Andheri

BaaMee brings a comforting Italian classic to the table with its Three Cheese Ravioli, featuring delicate pasta pillows filled with a velvety blend of ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella. Served in a rich Sicilian tomato sauce, the dish combines creamy, cheesy goodness with vibrant tomato flavours, making it a delightful pick for pasta lovers.