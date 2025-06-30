Servotech Renewable to Install 10 EV Chargers of 240 kW for Airside EV Operations at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

New Delhi and Bengaluru, 30th June 2025: Servotech Renewable Power System Limited is proud to announce that it has received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install an EV charging station with 10 ultra-fast DC EV chargers of 240 kW each at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru for airside EV operations.

The charging hub will boast 10 ultra-fast DC EV chargers of 240 kW with a combined installed capacity of 2.4 MW. This positions the installation as first and biggest of its kind EV charging hub for airside EV operations in an Indian airport enabling fast turnaround times and significantly enhance the airport’s e-transport operational efficiency. As part of the initiative the charging station will be strategically located within the airport premises to charge electric buses used for passenger transport between terminals and aircraft, and facilitate 24/7 airside EV operations further contributing to the reduction of the airport’s transport carbon emissions.

As part of this project, Servotech Renewable will oversee the supply, erection, testing, commissioning, and 5 year maintenance of the EV charging station, ensuring seamless operation and energy efficiency. The installation of these chargers is expected to significantly reduce the airport’s transportation-related emissions and support its shift toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. This initiative marks a vital step in Karnataka’s vision to become a carbon-negative state by electrifying one of its busiest airports and to further green initiatives within the state’s capital.

Speaking on this development, Sarika Bhatia, Director of Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd., stated, “We are thrilled to work with Bengaluru International Airport in its mission to drive sustainable change. This project is more than just an infrastructure milestone, it’s a step toward transforming urban transport at one of India’s busiest airports allowing us to electrify the airport and play a vital role in reducing its carbon emissions with our advanced EV charging technology and infrastructure. Servotech has emerged as a leader in developing public EV charging infrastructure across India with oil marketing companies and we’re thrilled to take on this pilot project. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our long-term goals of providing high-quality EV charging infrastructure and contributing meaningfully to India’s clean energy transition and we’ll be looking forward to take on more such projects in the future and help improve EV charging infrastructure across different settings.”