Sensex Ends Flat, Nifty Slightly Lower; NBFC Stocks Rally on RBI Move

Market Summary – Thursday, February 27, 2025

Indian benchmark indices traded in a slim range on Thursday, with broader markets witnessing heavy selling strain. Despite preliminary gains, the BSE Sensex slipped into the red earlier than recuperating slightly to shut nearly flat.

Key Indices Performance

BSE Sensex: Closed at 74,612, up 10 points (0.01%)

NSE Nifty 50: Ended at 22,545, down 2 points (0.01%)

BSE MidCap Index: Declined 1%

BSE SmallCap Index: Slipped 2%

The market breadth changed into particularly terrible, with more than three declining shares for each advancing proportion on the BSE.

Top Gainers & Losers

Sensex Gainers

Bajaj Finance (+3%)

Bajaj Finserv (+3%)

IndusInd Bank (+1.5%)

HDFC Bank (+1.2%)

Axis Bank (+1.1%)

Sensex Losers

UltraTech Cement (-5%) – Stock tumbled after pronouncing plans to go into the wires and cables business.

Mahindra & Mahindra (-2%)

Tata Motors (-1.8%)

Kotak Mahindra Bank (-1.5%)

SBI, NTPC, HCL Tech – Declined up to 1.5%

Sectoral Highlights

The NBFC & Microfinance quarter noticed great gains after the RBI decreased the risk weight on MFI loans and loans to NBFCs.

Bajaj Finance & Bajaj Finserv surged 3% each.

Shriram Finance from the Nifty 50 index jumped 5%.

Other big gainers: CreditAccess Grameen, L&T Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, hovering up to 15%.

Meanwhile, cord and cable shares faced heavy selling pressure after UltraTech Cement introduced its foray into the sector:

KEI Industries, RR Kabel, and Polycan India crashed up to 20% each.

Final Takeaway

The benchmark indices held organization despite heavy selling stress in the broader markets. The RBI’s flow boosted NBFC and MFI shares, but concerns over valuations and sectoral shifts weighed on investor sentiment.

Disclaimer:

This report is most effective for informational purposes and no longer represents monetary advice. Investors are counseled to conduct their studies and talk with an authorized economic expert before making any investment choices. Stock markets are volatility problems, and beyond performance doesn’t indicate destiny effects.