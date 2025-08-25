Shoppers Stop Announces First Citizen Club Fest with Exciting Rewards & Experiences for Customers Across All its Stores

25th August 2025: With the festive spirit in the air, Shoppers Stop, India’s leading premium fashion, beauty, and gifting destination has launched its First Citizen Club Fest, a one-of-a-kind celebration for the country’s longest running loyalty program, First Citizen Club (FCC). The 12-day fest is activated across all Shoppers Stop stores from 20th August to 31st August, to elevate customer engagement and transform shopping into a thrilling adventure of rewards for its loyal customers. Every customer will get guaranteed rewards on shopping.

The First Citizen Club Fest, reinforces Shoppers Stop’s unwavering commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and nurturing lasting relationships with its valued customers, ensuring that every interaction with the brand is met with delight and excitement.

Highlights of the First Citizen Club Fest-

1. Exclusive Benefits for New Enrolments – Customers enrolling into the First Citizen Club during the Fest will enjoy welcome, including bonus points and special privileges.

2. ‘Spin the Wheel’ Rewards – Every customer shopping during the Fest will get the chance to spin the wheel and win guaranteed prizes. The prize pool includes:

International Trip

EazyDiner Vouchers

Couple Movie Vouchers

500 Bonus First Citizen Points

Apple Watch

Brunch for Two at a Premium Hotel

Shoppers Stop Brand Gifts

2,500 Bonus First Citizen Points

3. Premium Member Privileges – In addition to the Fest offers, First Citizen Club members also enjoy year-round benefits such as:

Rewards from 100+ premium brands

Invitations to 50+ exclusive events and experiences

Personal shopper and lounge access

10% discount on Shoppers Stop exclusive brands

Double Bonus enrolment Points

₹250 off on the Shoppers Stop app

4. International Trip Giveaways – As part of the celebrations, six lucky customers stand a chance to win international holidays, making this season of rewards even more exciting.

5. Limited Time Offer – These special Fest rewards and enrolment benefits are available only till 31st August.

With daily winners and memorable experiences in store, Shoppers Stop is creating a festive atmosphere that blends fashion with fun and rewards.

Commenting on the same Mr. Jiten Mahendra, Customer Care Associate and Chief Marketing Officer, Shoppers Stop Ltd., said, “The First Citizen Club is your key to an exclusive premium experience at Shoppers Stop. Gain access to a wealth of exclusive services and reap rewards from top brands. Don’t miss out on this festival, enrol now to unlock 10 times the benefits and seize the opportunity to win incredible gifts!”

From welcome perks worth ₹3,500 to thrilling spin-the-wheel prizes, including an international trip, it’s Shoppers Stop’s way of turning everyday shopping into extraordinary moments. This fest is not just about shopping; it’s about creating stories and moments that customers will carry with them long after they leave the store.