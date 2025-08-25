Coca-Cola’s Bottling Partners Bolster India’s Logistics Network with Fleet, EV Expansion, and Welfare Push

India, August 25th, 2025: Coca-Cola, along with its bottling partners, is redefining green logistics by expanding one of the nation’s largest truck fleets, featuring over 5,000 EVs nationwide. This strategic investment not only delivers refreshment to every corner of India but also fuels job creation and underscores a commitment to operational excellence and social impact.

Nationwide Fleet Expansion Powers Growth and Opportunity

Coca-Cola’s products traverse several hundred kilometers daily, reaching both urban and rural markets efficiently. This vast distribution network relies on a dedicated workforce of thousands of truck drivers, whose roles are pivotal in ensuring the timely delivery of beverages across the country. The ongoing expansion of the logistics fleet directly translates into stable employment opportunities, reinforcing Coca-Cola’s position as a significant contributor to India’s supply chain workforce.

Bottling Partners Accelerate Innovation and Impact

Superior Drinks Pvt. Ltd., a key Coca-Cola bottler, has bolstered its fleet with close to 200 state-of-the-art trucks and EVs added this year. This move has significantly increased distribution capacity and quality from plant to shelf. Meanwhile, SLMG Beverages, another major bottling partner within the system, has scaled up its electric vehicle fleet adding over 3000 EVs in the last three years to support last-mile delivery. Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) has also strengthened the network by deploying approximately 500 EVs across 10 states, improving regional coverage and operational efficiency. Collectively, the scale of the bottling partners’ fleets is only expected to rise in the years ahead.

Championing Driver Welfare and Road Safety

In addition to workforce growth, Coca-Cola emphasizes driver welfare through a comprehensive program that includes annual road safety trainings, tailored for India’s diverse road conditions, regular medical and vision check-ups, and wellness seminars focused on road safety and stress management. Additionally, each vehicle is routinely assessed to meet operational standards. These initiatives aim to enhance driver safety and health, reduce operational risks, and improve overall job satisfaction.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President, Coca-Cola India said, “India’s logistics landscape is evolving and we’re evolving with it, responsibly. Our trucking ecosystem is a living engine of economic opportunity and impact-led progress. It creates livelihood opportunities across states, fuels micro-economies in transport hubs, and ensures that our beverages reach every lane and locality, from metro cities to rural kirana stores. As we scale our capabilities, we remain equally focused on enabling the people who power this network with safety, skill-building, and support.” Vinay Nair, Chief Commercial Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd. said, “At HCCB, we’re constantly evolving to meet the dynamic demands of India’s beverage landscape. Fleet augmentation not only strengthens our last-mile deliveries but also reinforces our commitment to agile, tech-enabled supply chain solutions that serve our retailers faster and better, while contributing to the local economies.” Ashish Sethi, CEO Superior Drinks Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our focus has always been on operational precision and market readiness. With this fleet expansion, we’re building a delivery powerhouse that delivers unmatched speed, scale, and reliability. We’re setting new standards in execution to keep pace with one of the world’s most demanding supply chains.” Rahul Kumar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SLMG said, “Expanding our EV fleet is a deliberate move to improve delivery speed and capacity in line with the Coca-Cola system’s growth objectives. This investment strengthens our ability to meet increasing consumer demand, especially in rural markets, with improved cost-to-serve.”

As Coca-Cola’s products journey across the country, every kilometer represents not just refreshment for consumers, but also new opportunities, livelihoods, and growth for countless Indians. By integrating a growing driver workforce with comprehensive welfare support, the company contributes to socioeconomic development in India, providing meaningful employment and fostering community wellbeing across regions.