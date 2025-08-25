5 Cool Destinations to Rewrite Your August Long Weekend

25 August 2025: This August, make the most of the long weekends around Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi. Celebrate mid-year under a different sky and make space for experiences that feel unscripted. Here’s how to make the most of three days and nights.

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Desert highs, mountain air, and a sea that clears your head

Just under an hour from Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah is more than meets the eye. Kayak through lush mangroves, explore Al Jazirah Al Hamra, a coral-stone pearling heritage village full of stories, or soak in its spectacular sunsets by its expansive coastline. Looking for high-adrenaline activities, head to Jebel Jais to zip over mountains, wadis, and valleys over the world’s longest zipline. Base yourself at Mövenpick Resort on the Al Marjan Island. Enjoy breakfast spread in the privacy of your villa, cocktails at Ula Beach Bar, and swim in the Arabian Gulf, and rooms that frame the sunset perfectly.

Why now: 4-hour flights to Dubai, 45 minutes’ drive to RAK, e-visa for Indians, special summer deals on hotels

Kalkudah Bay, Sri Lanka

Untamed beaches, village charm, and days that feel twice as long

Sri Lanka’s east coast is still under the radar, which makes it perfect for a three-day reset. Stay at Teardrop Hotels’ Kalkudah Beach House, a 5-key retreat tucked between coconut palms that offers direct access to the golden shoreline. Swim or snorkel in the mornings, cycle through the village by noon. For culture, explore Batticaloa’s lagoon or Dutch Fort by tuk-tuk. By evening, savour crab curries and toddy under the stars. There’s no fixed schedule, just a gentle rhythm that lets you do plenty, or very little.

Why now: 3.5-4 hour flight to Colombo, followed by a scenic 6-hour drive to the east coast, or a short transfer from Batticaloa International Airport if flying in, visa-free entry for Indians

Krabi, Thailand

Limestone cliffs, longtail boats, and just enough time to soak it all in

Set in the embrace of Krabi’s dramatic cliffs and teal waters, Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is a refined slice of southern Thailand. Start your mornings with yoga by the sea, then hop onto a longtail boat for a day hopping through Hong Island, hidden coves, snorkeling spots, followed by a picnic on white sand. Back at the resort, try Thai cooking class or indulge in a signature massage using herbal compresses. Evenings are all about sunset views from the infinity pool and a relaxed dinner at Lae Lay, starring Andaman prawns and citrusy cocktails.

Why now: 6-hour flights via Bangkok to Krabi, fast-track e-visas for Indians (approved in 1–3 days), cool light monsoon air, hotel deals

South Western Coast, Qatar

Mediterranean charm with a desert heartbeat

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort is an oasis in itself and offers both energy and ease. One minute you are diving into Desert Falls Water & Adventure park, one of the largest in the region, the next, you are enjoying a well-deserved spa session at the award winning eforea Spa, Take a dune-bashing excursion if you are feeling adventurous, or unwind with walk along the marina and conclude the day with a dinner at one of the seven on site restaurants.. The architecture here feels Mediterranean, but with the welcoming spirit of the Gulf, and layered with surprises.

Why now: Direct 4-hour flights from Delhi/Mumbai, easy visa application on the Hayya platform, special summer hotel deals

Tokyo, Japan

A city that runs on neon and nostalgia

Anchor your visit around Tokyo Skytree, the tallest structure in Japan. Begin with a sweeping view from the Tembo Deck or Galleria. On a clear day, you will even spot Mt. Fuji. At the base, visit Solamachi Mall for hand-dyed kimonos, washi papers, and coffee served kissaten-style. Squeeze in a street food walk through Asakusa, jazz in Shimokitazawa, and a quiet hour at Meiji Shrine. As the sun sets, head back to Skytree’s Sky Restaurant 634 for a Franco-Japanese dinner with a view that doesn’t need a filter.

Why now: Direct 7-hour flights from Delhi/Mumbai, e-visa for Indian travellers, Obon season for traditional lanterns and soulful food

Wondering where to go? Pick a place that brings you back to yourself and one that doesn’t demand plans, just your presence.