Shoppers Stop Unveils ‘Get Spotlight Ready’ with HYBE INDIA to Power India’s First Global Girl Group Audition

Delhi, 15th June 2026: Shoppers Stop, India’s leading premium fashion, beauty, and gifting destination, has partnered with HYBE INDIA and launched ‘Get Spotlight Ready,’ an immersive audition-inspired in-store experience at Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj in Delhi. The partnership marks a significant step to champion India’s next generation of artists for the country’s first global girl group auditions, which offers young Indian talent a global platform.

Designed for the new generation, the campaign captures a powerful cultural shift where Gen Z and Gen Alpha are no longer just audiences, but aspirants ready to take on the world. Starting from June 5 to June 12, the initiative will blend beauty, style, and global pop culture, offering customers an opportunity to prepare for the spotlight through curated, high-engagement activations.

The experience complements the growing excitement around HYBE INDIA’s global girl group auditions. The online audition is running from March 31 to July 31 on https://india.hybeaudition.com/en, tapping into India’s emerging pool of young, aspirational talent. This will be further amplified by on-ground auditions on June 14 and HYBE INDIA Pop-Up Park on June 13 and 14 in Bengaluru, offering interactive experiences and an opportunity to enter the company’s world-class training and production ecosystem.

“Shoppers Stop announces its nationwide campaign, ‘Get Spotlight Ready,’ in partnership with HYBE INDIA,” said Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director and CEO of Shoppers Stop. “For decades, Shoppers Stop has played a pioneering role in bringing leading global brands closer to Indian consumers. With ‘Get Spotlight Ready,’ the brand takes its journey forward, now enabling Indian talent to shine on a global platform. This marks a significant shift in its purpose, from curating global experiences for India to nurturing India’s talent to the world stage.”

As part of the Delhi leg of the campaign, leading K-Pop dance crew Outkasts performed live for the audience on June 12 at Shoppers Stop, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj in Delhi at 6 PM, delivering a high-energy performance that promises to captivate audiences while inspiring young aspirants to pursue their dreams.

Shoppers Stop will prepare aspirants to ‘Get Spotlight Ready’ through an immersive ecosystem that blends style, skill, and self-expression with expert-led sessions. Aspirants will be able to explore five curated fashion and beauty looks, discover their complementary colours at the colour analysis zone, and capture their transformed style at an interactive, high-energy photobooth.

Each experience is designed to help participants refine not only their appearance, but also how they present themselves with confidence. ‘Get Spotlight Ready’ with Shoppers Stop is an invitation for aspirants to prepare, transform, and own their moment in the spotlight.

Turning Stores into Stages

Building on its grand launch in Guwahati and successful run in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, this audition-inspired retail experience now arrives in Delhi and will subsequently roll out in Kolkata, as well as on digital platforms. The campaign will transform Shoppers Stop stores into dynamic preparation hubs, where talent meets opportunity.

With this initiative, Shoppers Stop continues to strengthen its position as a destination for experience-led retail, bringing global cultural influences closer to Indian consumers.