End of Summer Travel: Where Indian Travellers Are Heading Before the Season Ends

As summer gives way to the festive season, Indian travellers are making the most of the shoulder season with one final getaway. Pleasant weather, fewer crowds and attractive offers are driving demand across international and domestic destinations alike. From iconic European journeys and Asian cultural discoveries to Himalayan adventures and spiritual pilgrimages, SOTC Travel’s curated holidays offer something for every type of traveller.

China: A Blend of Ancient Wonders and Modern Marvels

China combines centuries-old heritage with futuristic innovation, making it an exciting choice for travellers seeking diverse experiences. Explore the Great Wall of China, Beijing’s Forbidden City and the Terracotta Warriors in Xian before discovering Shanghai’s striking skyline, vibrant markets and culinary scene.

Why now: Comfortable temperatures and relatively lighter crowds make this an ideal time to explore China’s major cities before the busy Golden Week travel period begins.

Europe: Making the Most of the Golden Season

Europe remains a perennial favourite, offering travellers the opportunity to experience the Swiss Alps, Paris’ iconic landmarks, Amsterdam’s picturesque canals, Belgium’s charming towns, Rome’s historic treasures, Venice’s waterways and Austria’s scenic landscapes. Whether travelling on SOTC’s European Dreams, European Splendour or Wonders of Europe itineraries, visitors can enjoy a rich mix of culture, history and natural beauty.

Why now: With summer crowds beginning to ease and pleasant weather continuing across the continent, it is one of the most rewarding times to explore Europe.

Spain & Portugal: Culture, Coastlines and Celebrations

Spain and Portugal offer the perfect combination of vibrant cities, beautiful coastlines and rich cultural experiences. From Barcelona and Madrid to Lisbon and Porto, travellers can explore architectural landmarks, charming neighbourhoods, lively plazas and renowned culinary traditions while enjoying the region’s relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle.

Why now: Warm temperatures, scenic views and fewer crowds create ideal conditions for sightseeing, beach experiences and outdoor dining.

Japan: Tradition Meets Innovation

Japan captivates travellers with its unique blend of ancient traditions and cutting-edge modernity. From Tokyo’s bustling streets and world-class shopping to Kyoto’s serene temples and cultural heritage, the country offers experiences that are both immersive and distinctly memorable.

Why now: Pleasant weather, seasonal festivals and the first hints of autumn colours make this an excellent time to discover Japan.

Arctic Europe: Chasing the Northern Lights

For travellers seeking a bucket-list experience, Arctic Europe offers dramatic fjords, spectacular landscapes and the opportunity to witness the magical Aurora Borealis. The region combines natural beauty with unique Nordic culture and unforgettable scenery.

Why now: The return of darker skies marks the beginning of the Northern Lights season, offering increasing opportunities to witness this extraordinary natural phenomenon.

Vietnam: Southeast Asia’s Rising Favourite

Vietnam continues to gain popularity among Indian travellers thanks to its affordability, stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Cruise through Halong Bay, explore the vibrant streets of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, stroll through Hoi An’s lantern-lit lanes and savour the country’s celebrated cuisine.

Why now: Favourable weather across many regions allows travellers to seamlessly combine cultural exploration, nature and coastal experiences.

Bali: The Tropical Favourite

Bali remains one of the most sought-after island destinations for travellers looking to relax and recharge. From pristine beaches and iconic temples to Ubud’s lush landscapes and wellness experiences, Bali offers the perfect balance of leisure, culture and adventure.

Why now: Sunny days, lower humidity and ideal outdoor conditions make this one of the best times to experience the island.

Singapore, Malaysia & Batam: Three Destinations, One Holiday

Combining urban excitement, cultural discovery and island relaxation, Singapore, Malaysia and Batam offer a seamless multi-destination holiday experience. Begin in Singapore with its world-class attractions, vibrant neighbourhoods, iconic skyline, family-friendly experiences and renowned culinary scene. Continue to Malaysia to explore Kuala Lumpur’s landmarks, shopping districts and entertainment hubs before heading to Batam for a relaxing beach escape featuring waterfront resorts, spa experiences and leisurely island activities.

Why now: Excellent connectivity between the three destinations, short travel times and attractive value-for-money packages make this an ideal choice for travellers seeking a mix of city exploration, culture, shopping and relaxation in a single holiday.

Ladakh: Adventure Amidst Himalayan Landscapes

With its dramatic mountains, pristine lakes and unique cultural heritage, Ladakh remains one of India’s most extraordinary destinations. Highlights include Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley, Khardung La Pass and centuries-old monasteries that offer spectacular views and unforgettable experiences.

Why now: Late summer brings favourable road conditions and comfortable weather, making it one of the best times to explore the region.

Kashmir: India’s Timeless Summer Destination

Kashmir’s breathtaking valleys, serene lakes and cool climate continue to attract travellers looking for a refreshing getaway. From Shikara rides on Dal Lake to the scenic beauty of Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam, the destination offers a perfect blend of nature and relaxation.

Why now: Pleasant temperatures and lush landscapes provide a welcome respite from the lingering heat in many Indian cities.

Nepal & Sri Lanka: Neighbourhood Favourites

For travellers seeking shorter international holidays, Nepal and Sri Lanka offer exceptional value and diverse experiences. Nepal combines Himalayan vistas, heritage sites and spiritual landmarks, while Sri Lanka delights with its beaches, wildlife, tea plantations and cultural treasures.

Why now: Nepal begins to experience clearer post-monsoon skies, while Sri Lanka offers an appealing mix of nature, culture and coastal experiences with convenient connectivity from India.

Spiritual Journeys Before the Festive Season

As the festive calendar approaches, many travellers are choosing journeys that combine faith, culture and reflection. SOTC’s Puri Darshan Yatra in July offers an opportunity to visit the revered Jagannath Temple and experience Odisha’s spiritual heritage, while the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra by Helicopter provides a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness the sacred Mount Kailash and Mansarovar Lake.

Why now: These seasonal departures align perfectly with the pre-festive period, offering travellers a meaningful and enriching travel experience before the year’s busiest holiday season begins.

Whether it’s Europe’s iconic landmarks, Asia’s cultural treasures, India’s Himalayan landscapes or a transformative spiritual journey, the end-of-summer period presents an ideal opportunity to travel before the festive rush sets in. With favourable weather, immersive experiences and curated itineraries, SOTC Travel’s end-of-summer holidays offer travellers the chance to create lasting memories while making the most of the season.