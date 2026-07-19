Indian Dental Association to host its prestigious Hyderabad Dental Convention 2026!

Hyderabad, July 19: The Indian Dental Association (IDA) will host the prestigious Hyderabad Dental Convention (HDC) 2026, on July 25 and 26, 2026, at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. The two-day Convention will be inaugurated by Shri Damodar Raja Narsimha, Hon’ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare, and Science & Technology, Govt. of Telangana, on July 25, 2026. Dr. Manoj Srivastava, President, IDA HO; Dr Nitin Barve, President Elect, IDA HO and Dr Ashok Dhoble, Hon. Secretary General, IDA HO; will grace the occasion. Held under the theme “Connecting Minds, Advancing Dentistry,“ the convention is one of India’s most anticipated continuing oral and dental education forums, bringing together dental professionals, academicians, researchers, students, and industry leaders from across the country. A footfall of over 6000 is expected at the Convention.

A key highlight of Hyderabad Dental Convention 2026 is its dedicated focus on Sports Dentistry, an emerging specialty gaining global recognition. Experts will discuss dental trauma prevention and management, athlete oral health assessments, custom mouthguards, emergency care protocols, and the integration of oral healthcare into sports medicine, creating new opportunities for dental professionals.

The convention will feature eminent national and international experts presenting the latest advancements in digital dentistry, implantology, esthetic rehabilitation, endodontics, orthodontics, preventive dentistry, evidence-based clinical protocols, artificial intelligence, biomaterials, minimally invasive treatments, and interdisciplinary care to enhance patient outcomes. The scientific program will be complemented by intensive hands-on workshops and clinical training, offering practical experience with advanced materials, digital workflows, imaging technologies, modern diagnostics, and contemporary treatment techniques under renowned clinicians.

The event will also host one of India’s largest Dental Trade Exhibitions, with over 250 national and international exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge products, technologies, and innovations in oral healthcare. Adding to the excitement is UDAAN, a vibrant academic and cultural platform featuring scientific paper presentations, poster competitions, table clinics, quizzes, debates, music, dance, and cultural performances, celebrating the talent and camaraderie of the dental fraternity.

Hon’ble Minister Shri Damodar Raja Narsimha, was personally felicitated by the office-bearers and organising committee of the Indian Dental Association (IDA), including Dr Srikanth, Organizing Chairman, HDC 2026 & Secretary ida Deccan; Dr YS Reddy, Organizing Treasurer, HDC 2026; Dr Arjun Yadav; Dr P Karunakar; Dr Prafulla; Dr Aditya Sandeep, Organizing Secretary, HDC 2026 and Dr Niranjan Reddy; today, during a courtesy meeting to invite him as the Chief Guest for the Hyderabad Dental Convention (HDC) 2026.