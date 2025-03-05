SK Telecom Partners with Schneider Electric to Enhance AIDC Capabilities

BARCELONA, March 05, 2025 – SK Telecom announced a strategic partnership with Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, at the Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC25). The partners will collaborate on mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems for artificial intelligence data centers (AIDCs).

Schneider Electric is a leading company in power and distribution technology for AI data centers, offering comprehensive integrated infrastructure solutions that cover every stage from design and construction to operation.

AIDC MEP systems play a critical role in ensuring the stability and efficiency of AIDCs from initial construction to full operational capability.

Through this partnership, the two companies will first cooperate on the construction and development of hyperscale AIDCs in key regions in Korea. Their collaboration will span the entire MEP sector, including component and product solutions as well as consulting, and will serve as a foundation for expanding AIDC projects into global markets.

By combining SK Telecom’s AIDC expertise with Schneider Electric’s capabilities in MEP systems, power, cooling and integrated data center management, the companies expect to generate significant synergies.