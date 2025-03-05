Honoring Womanhood: PVR Inox Brings Back Iconic Films for a Women’s Day Celebration

March 5, 2025: PVR INOX Limited, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, this Women’s Day, is rolling out the red carpet for stories that celebrate the strength, resilience, and spirit of womanhood. As part of a special Women’s Day Film Festival, audiences will get the chance to relive some of Indian cinema’s most empowering female-led narratives on the big screen, from March 7 to March 13, 2025 across the country.

At the heart of this festival is a tribute to women—on screen, behind the camera, and in the audience, whose journeys inspire change, self-discovery, and empowerment. Through these carefully selected films, PVR INOX honours the power of storytelling in bringing women’s voices to the forefront and fostering a sense of unity and celebration.

The festival features a stellar lineup of films that have left a lasting impact: Highway, a poignant tale of liberation where Alia Bhatt’s character finds strength and freedom in the most unexpected circumstances; Queen, a heartwarming journey of self-discovery and confidence, with Kangana Ranaut delivering an unforgettable performance; Fashion, a gripping story of ambition, struggle, and triumph in the fashion industry, led by Priyanka Chopra’s National Award-winning portrayal; and the Telugu classic Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, which beautifully captures the essence of familial bonds and the pivotal role of women in shaping them.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO, Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Limited, said, “PVR INOX has always been a platform for powerful storytelling, and what better way to celebrate Women’s Day than by bringing back films that highlight strength, independence, and resilience? This festival is not just about cinema, it’s about honouring the incredible journeys of women, both on screen and in real life. Through these stories, we hope to inspire audiences and create a space where womanhood is cherished and celebrated.”

PVR INOX invites audiences to honour the women in their lives by reliving these unforgettable stories on the big screen.