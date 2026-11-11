SLYNUMBER Gives Consumers More Confidence in Financial Texts with Verified Origination

New capability identifies recognized U.S. financial short codes, giving users greater transparency when evaluating financial communications

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Nov. 11, 2026 – MobileSphere, a leading provider of worldwide mobile communications, today announced Verified Origination for SLYNUMBER, adding a new layer of transparency to help consumers better identify the source of incoming financial text messages.

SLYNUMBER is the first global mobile app to provide users with a real U.S. mobile number, rather than a VoIP-only number, for calling, texting, privacy, and verification across a range of digital services. SLYNUMBER’s new Verified Origination feature helps users identify whether an incoming financial text originates from a recognized short code associated with a bank, digital wallet, or other financial institution. By providing more information about the message source and verifying that the short code belongs to the financial entity, the feature gives users greater transparency and an added layer of verification when evaluating incoming financial communications.



“Consumers increasingly depend on their mobile number to access and manage their financial lives, so knowing more about where an important financial communication came from can provide valuable peace of mind,” said Toufic Mobarak, founder and President of MobileSphere. “Verified Origination gives SLYNUMBER users another layer of information when evaluating a financial text and extends our broader vision of making the mobile number a more useful and trusted part of a consumer’s digital identity.”

Text messaging has become an important channel for financial access and account security, with major banks and financial services such as Bank of America, Chase, Capital One, PayPal, and Venmo using SMS for verification codes, fraud alerts, and other account communications. With Verified Origination, when SLYNUMBER recognizes an incoming short code associated with a supported U.S. financial institution, the message displays a Verified indicator.

The launch builds on findings from the MobileSphere Mobile Identity Index 1H 2026, which analyzed more than half a million aggregate and anonymized mobile verification events processed through SLYNUMBER. Financial services accounted for 41.6% of identified verification activity, more than twice the share of any other single category, reinforcing how deeply the mobile number is embedded in financial authentication, account access, and customer continuity.

Verified Origination verifies recognized short-code origination; it does not evaluate message content or identify an unverified message as fraudulent. The feature will be enabled automatically for SLYNUMBER users on both iOS and Android and currently focuses on supported short codes associated with U.S. financial institutions.