So Nourished Launches in the UAE: Functional First Foods for Picky and Neurodivergent Eaters

Dubai, UAE – A new children’s food brand has launched in the UAE this month, with a mission to quietly transform mealtimes for the region’s pickiest eaters. Co-founded by expat mothers Nina Kavanagh and Safa Alkubaisi, So Nourished is built on real-world parenting challenges and supported by nutritional science that’s too often missing from supermarket shelves.

Their debut range introduces bone broth- and animal fat based nutrition to babies, toddlers, and sensory-sensitive children offering busy parents a practical way to support gut health, immunity, and brain development without the mealtime battles.

THE FOUNDERS: TWO MOTHERS. ONE PROBLEM. ONE SOLUTION.

Nina, a first-time mum living abroad, turned to her own mother for help when her son was ready to start solids. Inspired by traditional methods, she began preparing bone broth and pureed vegetables from scratch, only to later discover her son had Level 3 autism and struggled with extreme sensory aversions to textures, smells and colours. The diagnosis changed everything. It wasn’t just about feeding, it was about nourishing his development, his digestion, and his nervous system.

“I felt powerless. I knew food could help him, but nothing on the market worked. It was all bland, beige, or full of fillers. That’s when I went back to what my grandmother did.” – Nina

Safa, meanwhile, was pregnant with her second child while raising her first, a toddler who, thanks to Safa’s debilitating hyperemesis, had been fed mostly packaged carbohydrates. By the time her daughter was born, her son had developed strong aversions to anything nutritious.

“I tried giving him a huge variety of healthy foods, and he just refused. Then Nina sent me one recipe, bone broth with hidden vegetables in a meat patty. He ate it. I cried.” – Safa

That one moment of success became a pattern. The two mums began experimenting, refining, and developing recipes that used bone broth, tallow, and marrow to sneak nutrients into the meals their children already loved.

THE LAUNCH RANGE

The So Nourished product line is simple, clean, and highly functional, designed to be used in everyday meals without requiring a full recipe overhaul. Each product is nutritionist-created, tested in real family kitchens, and suitable from 6 months and up. Each product is available for pre-order from 29 September 2025, with delivery in late October 2025

Liquid Bone Broth (Chicken, Beef) – 79.00 AED

Ideal as a baby’s first food

Can be stirred into pasta, porridge, mashed vegetables, pancakes, dough and more

Naturally rich in collagen, calcium, magnesiu m, and phosphorus

Supports gut health by soothing the intestinal lining and promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria

Boosts immune function through its amino acid profile and mineral content

Easy to digest, even for babies with sensitive stomachs

Frozen Beef Broth “Boostie” Cubes (with hidden fruit and veg) – 75.00 AED

Same nutritional value, frozen for convenience

Perfect for quick meal prep or single-serve additions

Maintains broth integrity without needing preservatives

Great for incorporating into family dishes or homemade baby food

Tallow (Jar) – 99.00 AED

High in healthy fats that support brain development, vision, and immune health

Packed with fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K — all essential during early growth

A safer alternative to processed oils for roasting, sautéing, or baking

Dairy-free and stable at high heat, making it ideal for babies with allergies or sensitivities

Whipped Marrow ‘Butter’ (Dairy-Free) – from 99.00 AED

Made from 100% whipped marrow, with a smooth, spreadable texture

Can be mixed into cereals, purees, pasta, or spread on toast

Delivers a natural source of iron, vitamin A, B12, and healthy omega fats

Supports energy production and gut health while enhancing flavour naturally

WHY IT MATTERS

Children with sensory preferences or neurodivergent conditions often eat a very limited range of foods. This can lead to nutritional gaps that affect physical growth, digestion, sleep, attention span, and even emotional regulation. Medical research increasingly links gut health to brain development, especially in early childhood. Bone broth, collagen, and healthy fats like tallow have been shown to help repair the gut lining, support nutrient absorption, and contribute to a strong immune foundation.

Rather than relying on ultra-processed snacks labelled “organic,” So Nourished offers real, whole-food solutions grounded in ancestral wisdom, updated for modern life.

THE ROAD AHEAD

October 2025 marks the beginning of So Nourished’s soft launch across the UAE. Media sampling, founder interviews, and brand storytelling will roll out through the end of the year, with additional products and concepts in development.

“We built the brand we needed,” says Nina. “And we know we’re not the only ones.”