ODM Educational Group Records 100 Percent Pass Rate Across 685 Students in CBSE Class X 2026

BHUBANESWAR, April 17, 2026. ODM Educational Group recorded a 100 percent pass rate in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X Annual Secondary School Examination (AISSE) 2025-26, with all registered students from the group successfully passing the board examination.

The results place ODM among prominent school groups in India to achieve complete success at this scale of student participation in the CBSE Class 10th Board Examination. Of the 685 students who appeared, 243 scored 90 percent and above. Within this group, 104 students secured more than 95 percent, while 14 students scored 99 percent or higher. The group recorded an overall average of 81.6 percent.

School-Level Performance

At the school level, ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar, posted an average score of 86.45 percent, contributing significantly to the overall performance of the group. The CBSE Class X examination is regarded as an important academic milestone, as the results influence stream selection for Classes XI and XII as well as admissions to senior secondary programmes.

Academic Framework

Education observers note that outcomes of this nature across the group are typically the result of sustained academic systems rather than individual effort alone. ODM’s consistent academic success is driven by a nurturing learning environment that focuses on every student’s overall growth. With experienced teachers, structured support, and engaging learning programmes, ODM creates a positive environment where students are confidently prepared for examinations and future opportunities.

Commenting on the results, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said, “Every child who walked into our classrooms carried a potential that our teachers believed in unconditionally. This result belongs to them and to the families who trusted us with their children’s futures.”

Context:

The CBSE Class X AISSE 2026 was conducted across the country earlier this year, with results declared in April. The examination assesses students across five core subjects, and final scores are calculated based on board examinations combined with internal assessments, as per the current CBSE evaluation framework.

As schools and parents across Odisha review this year’s outcomes, ODM’s Class X results serve as a data point on what structured, system-driven academic preparation can achieve across a large and diverse student body.