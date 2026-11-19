Bhubaneswar, Nov 19: Odisha is on alert as Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan moves towards the coast of South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to cross the coast near east of Gopalpur by noon on November 20.

The cyclone was located over the westcentral Bay of Bengal, around 530 km south of Gopalpur and 590 km south of Puri, moving northwards at a speed of 12 kmph.

At the time of landfall, wind speeds are expected to reach 90–100 kmph, with gusts up to 110 kmph.

The IMD has issued a Red Message cyclone warning for South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several parts of South Odisha, including vulnerable coastal districts.

Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri may experience strong winds, heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions. A storm surge may also affect low-lying coastal areas of Ganjam and Puri.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, while people living in vulnerable coastal areas have been urged to follow official advisories and move to safer locations if instructed by authorities.

Residents are advised to remain alert, avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather and follow updates from the IMD and Odisha government.

With Cyclone Akvan approaching the Odisha coast, preparedness and public safety remain the top priorities.