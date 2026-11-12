Spangle AI Launches Product Intelligence 360

LISBON, Portugal, Nov 12 — Spangle AI today unveils Product Intelligence 360 at Web Summit. Product Intelligence 360 is a living record for every product: what it is, how it performs and what customers say, updated as demand changes. Already powering AI Discovery at Express, it is now available on its own, so brands can bring it into the commerce systems and AI applications they already run through APIs and product data feeds.

AI platforms are making it easier for personal shopping agents to find and compare products. Adobe forecasts AI traffic to US retail sites will grow 130% this holiday season, and in September 2026, AI-referred shoppers converted 90% better than other traffic. For brands, the challenge is making sure their products are discovered, recommended and chosen when decisions happen outside their own websites.

Most product data wasn’t built for that. It comes from manufacturing and merchandising specs, written for filters and keywords. Agents ask about occasions, intent and what other customers say.

“Everyone is working on making it easier for AI agents to shop. But who’s making sure brands win when those agents start choosing?” said Maju Kuruvilla, Founder and CEO of Spangle AI and former VP of Technology at Amazon. “Your catalog knows a style number. Your shopper knows it as the shoe for their first marathon. We built Product Intelligence 360 to put what brands know about their products to work wherever shopping decisions happen.”

Finding demand brands didn’t know they could capture

When a major music tour sparked a run on Western-inspired concert outfits, one fashion brand already had the denim. Its merchandising just hadn’t connected the two. Spangle spotted the surge, matched it to products already in stock and created denim-focused shopping collections for those shoppers.

With Product Intelligence 360, merchandising, e-commerce and marketing teams see the same view of each product: what’s selling, in which channel and sizes, and what shoppers are asking for.

“Brands need more than attributes. Product Intelligence 360 gives every product multi-dimensional context: how it performs, in which context, and what customers ask AI, together in one living record,” said Fei Wang, Co-founder and CTO of Spangle AI. “It connects product knowledge with changing demand, the alternatives a shopper is considering and actual sales, so the intelligence improves as customers shop.”

Scaling AI discovery and revenue at Express

When shoppers asked ChatGPT for women’s casual pants, competing brands appeared instead of Express. Spangle’s AI Discovery application, powered by Product Intelligence 360, matched that demand to Express’s assortment, enriched product information and published new shopping experiences on Express’s domain, readable by both AI systems and human shoppers. Express became the top-cited commerce source for that shopping need, and its AI-attributed revenue in September 2026 was 14.5 times the prior 30 days, based on a before-and-after comparison.

Product Intelligence 360 also powers Spangle’s commerce applications for brands including REVOLVE, Steve Madden and Alexander Wang.