Sumadhura Bharat Midnight Marathon @Bengaluru 2026 unveils its theme “Run for Swasth Bharat”

Bengaluru, Nov 12: The 19th edition of the Sumadhura Bharat Midnight Marathon @Bengaluru (BMM), formerly the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon and the world’s first night marathon, today unveiled its 2026 theme, “Run for Swasth Bharat”, and the official race T-shirt at a curtain raiser Press Conference held today. Organised by Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC), BMM 2026 will be flagged off on the evening of Saturday, December 5, 2026, at KTPO, Whitefield.

The theme and T-shirt were unveiled by Chief Guest Major General Bharat Mehtani, GOC, Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area; Ms. Ragini Dwivedi, Official Fitness Mentor, BMM 2026, and Official Fit India Ambassador, together with Guests of Honour Mr. Madhusudhan G, Chairman & Managing Director, Sumadhura Group, and Dr. Anil Gupta, District Governor, Rotary International District 3191; Ms. Neetu Mehta, President, RBITC 2026–27; and Ms. Sushmita Balasubramaniam, Chairperson, BMM 2026.

This year’s theme, “Run for Swasth Bharat”, calls on citizens to embrace healthy lifestyles, everyday fitness and preventive healthcare, and to see running as a simple, accessible step towards a healthier nation. More than 12,000 runners, including athletes, armed forces personnel, corporates, NGOs and international participants, are expected at the starting line.

As Ms. Ragini said “Body Fit hai toh mind hit hain! Because true success begins with good health, a strong body and a healthy mind. Stay fit, stay active, stay unstoppable!”

Ms. Sushmita Balasubramaniam, Chairperson, BMM 2026, said, “For 18 years, this marathon has brought Bengaluru together under the night sky for a cause larger than any one of us. With ‘Run for Swasth Bharat’, we want every runner, from the first-time 5K walker to the seasoned marathoner, to carry home the message that good health is a habit, not a destination. Having Ragini as our Fitness Mentor and Sumadhura as our Title Partner gives that message a much wider reach. We’re ready to welcome more than 12,000 runners to KTPO on December 5.”

Mr. Madhusudhan G, Chairman & Managing Director, Sumadhura Group, said, “As cities expand and urban lifestyles evolve, fostering a culture of health, fitness and physical well-being becomes integral to building better communities. Sports and fitness activities not only enhance individual well-being but also strengthen community bonds. The Bharat Midnight Marathon provides a meaningful platform to inspire people across generations to embrace fitness and active living.”

Mr. Madhusudhan further added, “At Sumadhura Group, we believe that elevating lifestyles goes beyond creating quality spaces and working environments; it is equally about nurturing physical well-being and encouraging active living. We are delighted to associate with the Bharat Midnight Marathon and support an initiative that champions sports, wellness and community participation, contributing to a healthier, more vibrant Bengaluru.

“Major General Bharat Mehtani, GOC, Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area, said, “In the Army, fitness means discipline, determination and resilience. A Marathon teaches us just that. My message is simple. Run for fitness; run for friendship; run for a cause; above all run with a purpose.”

Further, “What makes this midnight run truly meaningful is that every kilometer supports a larger cause, health, education and community welfare. I invite all Bengalureans, serving personnel, veterans and families to join the 19th. Edition of Bharat Midnight Marathon on 05 Dec. 2026 at KTPO, Whitefield.”

Dr. Gul, Race Director for BMM, said, “We are all set to deliver to our Runners, six races in one thrilling evening – an international standard marathon, 31.6K, half marathon, 10K, Fast 5K and a 5K fun run. The traffic will be blocked from 2 pm on Dec. 5 to 5am on Dec. 6, 2026, to give runners a pollution free run in the cool night weather.”

Since its inception in 2007, BMM has raised over ₹50 crore for social projects, supporting underprivileged communities through sustainable solutions. Featuring AIMS-certified race routes and world-class event management, the event combines serious competition with a carnival atmosphere for runners, families and supporters, and has drawn participants from 17 countries.

Event highlights

Race day: Saturday, December 5, 2026, KTPO, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Saturday, December 5, 2026, KTPO, Whitefield, Bengaluru Theme: Run for Swasth Bharat

Run for Swasth Bharat Title Partner: Sumadhura Group

BMM 2026 events and schedule on race day – December 5, 2026

# Event Start time 1 Fastenal BK5K Race (Timed) 06:30 pm 2 Fastenal BK5K Fun Run (Non-Timed) 06:40 pm 3 10K Run 08:30 pm 4 Sumadhura Marathon 11:00 pm 5 31.6K Run 11:10 pm 6 Agriplast Half Marathon 11:25 pm

About Bharat Midnight Marathon @Bengaluru: Launched in 2007 as the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon, BMM is the world’s first night marathon and is organised by Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor. Now in its 19th edition as the Bharat Midnight Marathon, with a vision to expand to multiple cities, BMM is Rotary’s flagship fundraising event for initiatives in healthcare, education, the environment, and women and child development. More at www.bharatmidnightmarathon.run.