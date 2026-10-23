Hyderabad Welcomes Mrs. Unity World Asha Deepika Attaluri with Royal Rath Yatra

Hyderabad, India – 23 October 2026 – Hyderabad witnessed an iconic royal homecoming as Asha Deepika Attaluri, the first Indian to win the prestigious Mrs. Unity World crown, celebrated her historic victory with a magnificent Rath Yatra through the city. The spectacular chariot featured four pillars inspired by Hyderabad’s landmark Charminar, topped with a majestic red crown.

The design symbolized her achievement of bringing the world title home to India. The original Mrs. Unity World crown is handcrafted in Russia and takes six months to create. An AI technology leader, entrepreneur and humanitarian, Asha entered pageantry with a purpose far greater than a title. Through her advocacy platform, Beyond Boundaries, Asha aspires to collaborate with governments across India and nations worldwide.

The initiative aims to Showcase India’s rich heritage, hidden talent and untold stories on a global stage, Create meaningful opportunities in healthcare, education and employment. Her win marks a proud moment for India and for Hyderabad, which welcomed its hometown queen with celebration, tradition and pride. Asha Deepika Attaluri is an AI technology leader, entrepreneur and humanitarian, and the first Indian to be crowned Mrs. Unity World. She is the founder of the advocacy platform Beyond Boundaries, which works to elevate India’s heritage and talent while expanding access to healthcare, education and employment.