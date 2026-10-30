Leading Med Spa Founder Shares Four Rules for Survival in a Tough Economy

CHARLOTTE, NC | Oct 30 — As economic headwinds put pressure on discretionary consumer spending, medical spa owners nationwide are looking for ways to protect their businesses without compromising quality. Kristin Cabeda, founder and CEO of the acclaimed Plumped Aesthetic Boutique – a top med spa in Charlotte – is sharing her roadmap for navigating challenging economies, drawing from her unique experience of launching a flagship med spa weeks before the global lockdowns of 2020. This summer, Cabeda opened a second location to serve the Charlotte suburbs and continues to be recognized for her treatments on locals and celebrities alike.

“The biggest gift to Plumped has been being smart financially from the very beginning,” said Cabeda. “By not taking on a ton of debt and financing things personally as you go, we’ve been able to alleviate a lot of the stress that comes from owning a med spa during economic uncertainty.”

Cabeda also notes that for med spa owners with debt, it’s not the end of the world. Instead of chasing volume or aggressively discounting services, Cabeda advises owners to double down on internal culture, lean operations, and relationship-driven pricing models to weather through the storm.

“Navigating an uncertain economy isn’t about panicking and trying to reinvent your business overnight,” said Cabeda. “It’s about optimizing what you already do best, fostering deep trust with your team, and creating a transparent, low-barrier experience that turns first-time patients into lifelong clients.”

Cabeda outlines four core strategies for med spa survival and sustainable growth during tough economic times:

Lead as a Collaborator, Not a Distant Boss: A fractured internal culture directly degrades the patient experience. Owners should integrate staff into operational decision-making, cultivating an environment of mutual respect. When employees feel ownership over the business’s goals, they maintain the high-trust, consistent environment required to retain anxious clients.

A fractured internal culture directly degrades the patient experience. Owners should integrate staff into operational decision-making, cultivating an environment of mutual respect. When employees feel ownership over the business’s goals, they maintain the high-trust, consistent environment required to retain anxious clients. Maximize Existing Assets Before Scaling: Financial strain often drives owners to invest in expensive new devices to chase fleeting trends. Cabeda warns against taking on heavy debt. Instead, spas should pause capital expenditures and maximize the efficiency and margins of services they already offer.

Financial strain often drives owners to invest in expensive new devices to chase fleeting trends. Cabeda warns against taking on heavy debt. Instead, spas should pause capital expenditures and maximize the efficiency and margins of services they already offer. Design Strategic “Gateway” Treatments: In a down economy, upfront multi-thousand-dollar packages can deter patients. Med spas should offer high-satisfaction, lower-cost entry treatments. These serve as a low-barrier introduction to the practice, building trust that naturally evolves into comprehensive, long-term care plans.

In a down economy, upfront multi-thousand-dollar packages can deter patients. Med spas should offer high-satisfaction, lower-cost entry treatments. These serve as a low-barrier introduction to the practice, building trust that naturally evolves into comprehensive, long-term care plans. Commit to Radically Transparent, Value-Driven Care: Discerning consumers quickly abandon establishments where they feel over-treated or pressured into sales. Cultivating an ethos centered on honest consultations and natural, “refreshed” results builds fierce consumer loyalty that economic shifts cannot erode.

While the total U.S. med spa industry revenue has grown to over $17–$18 billion, the number of physical locations has skyrocketed—exploding from roughly 1,600 spas in 2010 to over 11,500. Because supply is growing faster than new consumer acquisition, the financial math for individual owners has become much tougher.

By focusing on these core fundamentals, medical aesthetics practices can build a resilient foundation that can weather economic uncertainty while setting the stage for lean, highly strategic future growth.