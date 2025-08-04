Street Food With Soul: Galli Gully Cafe Opens Its First Outlet in Zamrudpur, Delhi

New Delhi, 4th August 2025: From the visionary behind the much-loved Roots Café, Meenakshi Kumar, comes her latest culinary adventure, Galli Gully Cafe, a bold and spirited street food eatery that reimagines India’s chaotic gallis as vibrant, inclusive spaces of flavour, nostalgia, and homely vibes.

Located in Zamrudpur, near GK 1’s N Block Market, the first Galli Gully Cafe is nestled in one of Delhi’s most eclectic neighborhoods, an area that hums with the old-time authentic charm and everyday street magic. Operating daily from 9:00 AM to 7:30 PM, the cafe promises to expand its hours soon as the buzz grows.

“After creating Roots Cafe — a space rooted in calm, women-powered energy, I felt a pull towards something more unapologetically for the street, but still soulful,” shares Meenakshi Kumar, Founder, Chef & Dreamer-in-Chief. “Galli Gully Cafe is our love letter to Indian street food, and our attempt to reclaim food spaces for women, queer, and trans folks while keeping every plate high on vibe and packed with spice and joy.”

While Roots remains true to its earthy, farm-to-table ethos, Galli Gully takes a cheekier turn. Think Bun Maska Chutney Bhujia, Keema Maggi, Aloo Tikki with Green Apple Chutney, and the already-famous Gully Chicken Roll with Gunpowder Mayo. Their Sambal Chilli Fries are fast gaining cult status, and beverages like the Iced Orange Filter Coffee and Chatori Cold Brew add a punchy twist to the drinks menu.

More than just food, the cafe is a visual feast. A small space with a big heart, Galli Gully features playful neon signs, cheeky wall quotes, funky tiles, vintage posters, and bright-colored stools that invite spontaneous hangs and free-flowing conversations. It’s a mashup of Tapri meets TikTok, a hub for taste and self-expression.

With sustainability as a cornerstone, the cafe uses organic eggs, seasonal vegetables, and house-made chutneys, and proudly serves meals in plastic-free packaging. “We believe even chaat can be clean and conscious,” adds Meenakshi.

To celebrate the opening, Galli Gully Cafe is serving up a Galli Welcome Combo – any roll, fries, and a drink at a special price for the first two weeks. The cafe also plans to host queer artist nights, slam poetry events, and collaborative pop-ups with local home chefs, keeping the gully vibe alive and ever-evolving.

Meenakshi also expresses her heartfelt note by expressing, “Galli Gully Cafe is not just about food, it’s about reclaiming space. It’s about every person who’s ever felt too loud, too bold, too queer, too ‘different’ for a dinner table. Here, you’re celebrated. You’re fed. You belong.” Welcome to Galli Gully Cafe, where every bite is street, every soul is seen, and every day is deliciously defiant.