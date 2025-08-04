Mutual Fund Wisdom on Wheels – Canara Robeco Asset Management Co Ltd’s (“Canara Robeco AMC”) ‘Nivesh Bus Yatra’ rolls through 5 cities in Karnataka

Mumbai, 04th August 2025: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (Investment Manager to Canara Robeco Mutual Fund), India’s second oldest asset management company, is set to launch the ‘Nivesh Bus Yatra’—a 20-day investor education initiative across Karnataka starting, today.

The initiative is designed to enhance financial awareness and educate communities across Karnataka about mutual fund investments. The bus will begin its journey in Bengaluru, and travel through, Mysore, Mangaluru, Belagavi, and Hubballi, engaging with residents in each city along the way.

“In the world of investing, few things are as valuable as knowledge. An informed investor not only makes better decisions for themselves but also contributes to a more well-informed and dynamic financial ecosystem. At our fund house, we believe it is our responsibility to empower individuals by educating them about the benefits and potential of mutual fund investments,” said, Rajnish Narula, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Canara Robeco AMC. “As part of our continued commitment, we are bringing our Nivesh Yatra to Karnataka—an initiative aimed at deepening financial understanding and nurturing a long-term investment mindset across communities.”

The bus will tour major public spaces across each city, actively engaging with local communities. Designed as a state-of-the-art mobile digital experience hub, it will deliver immersive educational content and dynamic interactive sessions—including multimedia presentations and direct, face-to-face interactions. The initiative aims to deepen public understanding of mutual funds and emphasize the critical role of long-term investing in financial well-being.

“At Canara Robeco AMC, empowering investors with the right knowledge is at the heart of what we do. The Bus Yatra is a grassroots initiative aimed at taking our message directly to communities—meeting investors where they are,” said Gaurav Goyal, Head – Sales & Marketing, Canara Robeco AMC. “Our goal is to simplify mutual fund investing, offer practical guidance, and clear up the many myths that often surround it.”

The Nivesh Bus Yatra, which has already travelled through Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, reinforces Canara Robeco AMC’s continued commitment to investor education and financial inclusion, especially in emerging and underserved regions.