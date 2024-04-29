29th April 2024: Hask Hair & Skin Kindness, renowned for its commitment to delivering high-quality, clean hair care solutions, proudly introduces for the very first time in India, Hask Curl Care. Designed specifically for natural curls, this comprehensive range of products caters to the unique needs of curly& frizzy hair, providing hydration, definition, and enhancing the hair for a stunning, frizz-free finish.

Hask has epitomized hair care, catering to diverse hair types with formulations crafted from nourishing ingredients that are Vegan and free of sulphates and artificial colours. With the introduction of Hask Curl Care, the brand extends its ethos of inclusivity and efficacy to embrace the beauty of natural curls.

The Hask Curl Care line-up includes:

Curl Moisturizing Shampoo: Infused with hydrating essentials, this shampoo gently cleanses and protects curls‘ texture while replenishing moisture to dry, curly hair, leaving curls soft, smooth, and beautifully defined.

Curl Detangling Conditioner: Formulated with care this conditioner effortlessly detangles knots and tangles, while providing essential hydration and restoring elasticity for easier styling.

Curl Intensive Deep Conditioner: Enriched with coconut oil, argan & vitamin E oils this deep conditioner penetrates deeply into the hair shaft to nourish and strengthen curls, promoting shine, locking in the moisture, and resisting humidity for healthier, more resilient hair.

Curl Defining Cream: This lightweight styling cream, defines and enhances natural curl patterns, providing long-lasting shape, bounce, and frizz control without weighing hair down.

Hask Curl Care exemplifies the brand’s dedication to delivering hair care solutions that celebrate individuality and empower users to embrace their natural beauty. With a focus on moisture, definition, and manageability, these products cater to the specific needs of curly hair, providing a luxurious and effective hair care experience.

Hask Hair & Skin Kindness invites you to experience the transformative power of Hask Curl Care and embark on a journey to healthy, beautiful curls.