Tasva Launches their Flagship Store in Rash Behari

Bhubaneswar: Tasva, a wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, launched by ABFRL in collaboration with ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani – has opened the doors to its spectacular flagship store in the heart of Kolkata. Spanning 2500 sq ft and located in the prestigious Rash Behari Avenue, the new store reinforces Tasva’s commitment to delivering luxury and elegance through meticulously crafted garments and a unique shopping experience.

The grand opening was graced by Bollywood celebrity, Shantanu Maheshwari. The Kolkata store isn’t just a place to shop, it’s an experience. Designed to reflect the evolving tastes of India’s cosmopolitan man, the store creates a harmony of tradition with contemporary aesthetics, drawing inspiration from India’s history and heritage.

Expressing his excitement about being part of the launch, Shantanu Maheshwari said, “It’s a special feeling to be here in Kolkata, especially with Durga Puja just around the corner. The festival holds such cultural significance, and I believe Tasva’s collection is perfect for the celebrations. Growing up, festivals have always held a special place in my heart, and I know how important it is to look and feel your best during these moments. Whether it’s for Pujo or a wedding, Tasva’s outfits allow men to celebrate in style without compromising on comfort. Being from Kolkata myself, the connection feels even more personal and special.” “We wanted our new store in Kolkata to stand as a reflection of the brand’s ethos – an embodiment of style, tradition, and craftsmanship,” said Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, Tasva. “The design and layout of the store were carefully curated to ensure a smooth and luxurious shopping journey, offering our clients a unique Tasva experience.” With highly trained in-store stylists providing personalized service and fashion advice, the store promises an unmatched retail experience that blends tradition with modernity.

The second Kolkata flagship store marks a significant milestone in Tasva’s strategic expansion in the eastern region. The brand has already established a presence in Elgin Road in Kolkata, Patna, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati, further cementing its foothold in the East. “Kolkata was a natural choice for another flagship store due to its rich cultural heritage and its status as a fashion hub. The city’s discerning clientele have appreciated the craftsmanship, quality, and style that Tasva is known for and it made sense to strengthen our presence and offering in the City of Joy,” added Mukul.