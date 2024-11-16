Sushma Group Partners with Bayside Corporations (BCS) to Boost Sales of Premium Kasauli Projects

BCS targets to Achieve Over Rs 350 Crore in Gross Transaction Value

Sushma Group, a leading real estate developer from Chandigarh & a reputed name in North India, has entered into a landmark partnership with Bayside Corporations (BCS), an NCR based Well-established name in luxury selling of Indian real estate, to accelerate the sales of its exclusive projects in Kasauli. This collaboration marks one of the first exclusive selling agreements in the hill station real estate market and aims to achieve a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) exceeding Rs 350 crore.

As part of this strategic partnership, Bayside Corporations is entrusted with the sale of over 400 units, representing half of Sushma Group’s total inventory of 800 units in the picturesque Kasauli Hills. The collaboration leverages Sushma Group’s expertise in crafting luxury living spaces and Bayside Corporations’ proven sales acumen and expansive network to target high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), NRIs, and discerning domestic buyers seeking premium hill station properties.

Prateek Mittal, Executive Director, Sushma Group, commented on the partnership: “Our alliance with Bayside Corporations is a pivotal step toward expanding the reach of our luxury hill projects. These developments embody the tranquility and opulence that discerning buyers seek in Kasauli. With Bayside’s expertise, we aim to not only achieve but surpass our ambitious sales targets, bringing unparalleled value to our customers and investors.”

Through this partnership, Bayside Corporations will focus on enhancing the visibility of Sushma’s Kasauli projects, highlighting their premium design, world-class amenities, and investment potential.

Prashant Sharma, Regional Director, Bayside Corporations, says, “The partnership with Sushma Group aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering high-quality real estate experiences. With growing demand for properties in hill destinations like Kasauli, we aim to create a seamless purchasing process while maximizing the market potential of these exceptional developments.”

Ambika Saxena, Director – Corporate Communications adds, “The growing popularity of hill station properties, driven by increased interest in second homes, vacation retreats, and rental income opportunities, presents significant opportunities for both entities. This collaboration is set to redefine the luxury real estate landscape in Kasauli by catering to the evolving preferences of buyers seeking exclusivity, comfort, and scenic living. We are also planning to bring in unique marketing campaigns to enhance visibility of the projects.”

By leveraging their combined strengths, Sushma Group and Bayside Corporations are poised to make a transformative impact in the luxury hill station property segment, setting a benchmark for premium real estate in the region. Headquartered in NCR, Bayside Corporations has already been a leading luxury real estate consultant in the premium markets of Goa & UAE and with this alliance, it has announced it’s entry in tricity market.