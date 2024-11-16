Interaction with Top officials of GST, Customs, Revenue and Commercial Taxes

Hyderabad, November 16, 2024 – The GST & Customs Committee of Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), the 106-year-old one of the most vibrant regional chambers is planning to organise a unique interaction program with the top officials of the GST, Customs Revenue and Commercial Taxes

In a program to be held at FTCCI on 18th November from 3 pm to 5 pm, FTCCI will hold an open house which is an interactive meeting on GST with its Principal Chief Commissioner, GST & Customs, Hyderabad Zone and Principal Secretary to Revenue (CT & Excise) & Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Government of Telangana.

Irshad Ahmed, Chairman of the GSY & Customs Committee of FTCCI said in a press note issued in the city that Sri Sandeep Prakash, IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner, CGST & Customs, Hyderabad Zone: Sri Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, IAS, Principal Secretary to Revenue (CT & Excise) & Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Government of Telangana and Sri Sahil Inamdar, IRS, Additional Commissioner of Central Tax, Medchal GST Commissionerate consented to participate.

Many associations, trade bodies, and institutions have been invited to participate and over 150 have confirmed their participation.

Irshad says the program aims to provide an opportunity to gain insights into the latest changes in the laws and get clarifications, if any. He added that it also offers an opportunity to give feedback to the authorities on the changes in laws and their impact on the business.