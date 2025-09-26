MaxHome.AI Helps Real Estate Agents Thrive in a Market Under Pressure

SAN FRANCISCO, September 26, 2025 — Buying a home can be one of the biggest milestones in a person’s life. But for real estate agents, it often means drowning in paperwork, hundreds of pages of documents, compliance checks, and endless back-and-forth with buyers, sellers, and lenders. With the real estate industry under historic pressure, home sales at record lows, and a recent NAR ruling reshaping commission structures, many agents are working harder just to earn less.

That’s why MaxHome.AI was built: an AI-native operating system designed for residential real estate. The platform automates the manual, time-consuming workflows that bog down agents and brokerages, from document management and compliance to transaction coordination. By removing these operational roadblocks, MaxHome.AI gives agents more time to focus on their clients.

Already, some of the largest brokerages in the country, including affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway and Coldwell Banker, as well as independents like The Keyes Company, are turning to MaxHome.AI to streamline their workflows.

“MaxHome has eliminated the friction in our transaction process that we didn’t even realize was solvable,” said Wendi Iglesias, CIO of The Keyes Company. “The impact on our operations has been immediate and meaningful.”

The company was founded by Divya Aathresh, who previously built the real estate business at Better.com — scaling to 15,000+ agents across 22 states. The idea for MaxHome.AI came from seeing firsthand the operational complexity of running a brokerage and hearing directly from agents how outsourcing back-office workflows could triple their capacity. Now, she’s applying those insights with AI to give agents the leverage they need in today’s market.

“By building an AI-native system tailored to the complexities of real estate, we’re not just improving efficiency,” said Aathresh. “We’re creating the infrastructure that allows agents and brokerages to thrive in a market that demands speed, accuracy, and trust.”

MaxHome.AI’s momentum is now backed by $5 million in new seed funding, led by Fika Ventures with participation from BBG Ventures, 1Sharpe Ventures, and Four Acres Capital. This brings total funding to $7 million and will accelerate the company’s mission to reimagine core transaction touchpoints and introduce new automation tools that reduce friction while keeping humans at the forefront.

“We believe MaxHome.AI is building foundational infrastructure for modern brokerages,” said John Chen, General Partner at Fika Ventures. “Deep domain expertise and founder-market fit are critical for us when backing a company — and in MaxHome.AI’s case, both were undeniable. That edge has enabled them to build AI copilots that are deeply embedded, incredibly useful, and already delivering real ROI.”