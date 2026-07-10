SWITCH Mobility introduces the all-new 9-metre electric bus EiV9 at Prawaas 5.0

Chandigarh, July 10: SWITCH Mobility Ltd, a global leader in electric buses and light commercial vehicles and part of the Hinduja Group, has unveiled the all-new SWITCH EiV9 at Prawaas 5.0, India’s flagship multimodal transport exhibition. Purpose-built for city transit, employee transportation, and school mobility, the next-generation electric bus combines advanced technology, superior passenger comfort, and operational efficiency to set new benchmarks in sustainable mobility.

Designed with a strong focus on efficiency, reliability, and total cost of ownership, the SWITCH EiV9 empowers fleet operators to make a seamless transition to sustainable transportation. By combining advanced technology with operational excellence, it delivers enhanced profitability, improved passenger experience, and a reduced environmental footprint making electric mobility a practical and commercially viable choice for modern fleets.

On the EiV9 launch, Mr. Ganesh Mani, CEO, SWITCH Mobility said,

“The launch of the all-new SWITCH EiV9 marks an important milestone in our growth journey as we strengthen our presence across key public and institutional mobility segments. We see strong momentum in this category, with the 9m electric bus market expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 34% by FY30, driven by increasing demand. The EiV9 has been purpose-built to deliver what operators value most: higher efficiency, superior passenger comfort, advanced safety and lower operating costs. It represents our commitment to developing solutions that not only accelerate the adoption of electric mobility but also create tangible business value for our customers. At SWITCH Mobility, we believe the transition to cleaner transportation will be driven by practical choices that make both environmental and economic sense. This philosophy is reflected in our new #SwitchKaro campaign, which encourages fleet operators and businesses to make the switch to smarter, more sustainable mobility solutions.”

Built for Efficiency and Performance

The SWITCH EiV9 is designed for modern urban mobility, which maximizes operational efficiency. It combines a lightweight architecture with advanced electric driveline technology to deliver improved energy utilization and lower running costs. Multiple battery pack options allow operators to configure the vehicle according to specific route and duty-cycle requirements, while regenerative braking and dual-gun CCS2 fast charging support greater uptime and operational flexibility.

Powering the EiV9 is a Permanent Magnet Variable Reluctance motor delivering up to 213 kW of peak power, ensuring smooth acceleration, reliable performance and superior drivability across varied operating conditions. The combination of intelligent engineering and advanced electric technology enables operators to achieve stronger business economics while reducing their environmental footprint.

Designed Around Passenger Comfort and Safety

The EiV9 has been developed with a strong focus on passenger experience. A spacious cabin, full front and rear air suspension, ergonomic seating layouts and individual USB charging points create a comfortable and convenient travel experience for commuters. For staff transportation applications, the bus also offers pushback seating options that further enhance passenger comfort during longer journeys.

Safety remains a core pillar of the vehicle’s design. The EiV9 is equipped with a Fire Detection and Suppression System, disc brakes on both front and rear axles, and a robust electric architecture engineered to deliver dependable and reliable operations across diverse operating environments.

Introducing #SwitchKaro

Alongside the launch of the EiV9, SWITCH Mobility also unveiled its new brand campaign, #SwitchKaro, a movement designed to encourage businesses, fleet owners and transport operators to accelerate the transition towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility. Rooted in the belief that meaningful change begins with simple decisions, the campaign highlights how switching to electric mobility delivers benefits not only for the environment, but also for business performance.

By combining lower operating costs, reduced maintenance requirements and improved profitability with zero tailpipe emissions, electric mobility offers a compelling proposition for commercial operators. Through #SwitchKaro, SWITCH Mobility aims to inspire customers to make smarter mobility choices that create value for their businesses while contributing to cleaner cities and a more sustainable future.

Showcased SWITCH EiV12 Intercity

SWITCH Mobility also showcased its enhanced EiV12 Intercity electric bus, underscoring the company’s continued commitment to advancing intercity electric mobility in India and global markets. The specially designed unit builds on the proven EiV12 Intercity platform and is purpose-built for long-distance travel. The bus elevates passenger comfort with premium reclining seats and a dedicated multi-port charging provision for each seat. It also features floor-mounted LFP batteries for a lower centre of gravity, front and rear air suspension, and dual-gun DC fast charging for faster turnaround between trips.

The platform sets a new benchmark in safety and driver ergonomics by integrating a pneumatic suspension driver seat, advanced camera-based Digital ORVMs, and a state-of-the-art Fire Detection and Suppression System. Built on an indigenously designed and manufactured architecture, the EiV12 Intercity is fully equipped with SWITCH iON – the company’s proprietary connected technology platform that enables real-time diagnostics, remote monitoring, and advanced digital battery management, helping operators maximise vehicle performance, uptime, and operational efficiency.