CA Viral V. Jhonsa Elevated as Director – GRC & Forensics at TRC Consulting

July 10: TRC Consulting proudly announces the promotion of CA Viral V. Jhonsa as Director – Governance, Risk & Compliance & Forensics, acknowledging his exceptional professional journey and remarkable contribution to the firm’s GRC, forensic services, internal assurance, enterprise-wide resilience, digital transformation, and strategic business solutions.

Prior to his elevation, Viral served as Associate Director – GRC & Forensics, where he played a key role in expanding the organization’s expertise across corporate oversight, enterprise resilience, fraud examinations, regulatory adherence, assurance reviews, advanced analytics, and technology-enabled transformation initiatives. His strategic vision, subject-matter proficiency, and solution-oriented approach have consistently generated meaningful outcomes for businesses across diverse sectors.

A Chartered Accountant with more than 15 years of experience, Viral has worked with organizations throughout India and the MENA region, supporting them in strengthening organizational oversight, compliance frameworks, operational excellence, transformation initiatives, and forensic matters. Over the course of his career, he has directed high-impact assignments covering enterprise-wide resilience programs, assurance reviews, SOX implementation, financial control enhancement, investigative engagements, process optimization, and statutory guidance.

Prior to joining TRC Consulting, Viral held senior responsibilities at AKGVG & Associates and Al Nasser Holdings, overseeing enterprise resilience initiatives, assurance functions, statutory compliance, investigative assignments, and strategic business improvement projects across multiple industries. Earlier, he built a strong professional foundation while working with Deloitte India, Protiviti, BILT, and Satish Aggarwal & Associates, gaining extensive exposure to corporate oversight, financial controls, regulatory matters, operational improvement, and organizational transformation.

Speaking on his elevation, CA Viral V. Jhonsa said:

“ I am honoured to be appointed as Director at TRC Consulting. This achievement reflects the confidence the organization has placed in me and reinforces our collective commitment to delivering forward-thinking, value-driven solutions. As businesses operate within an increasingly complex environment, I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional professionals to further strengthen our GRC and forensic offerings while creating lasting impact for every organization we serve.”

Congratulating Viral on this milestone, Ankit Chadha, Managing Director, TRC Consulting, said:

“Viral’s appointment as Director reflects his outstanding professional excellence, strategic thinking, leadership maturity and unwavering dedication to those we serve. His extensive knowledge of GRC, investigative services, technology-led transformation, and enterprise resilience has significantly strengthened our practice. We are confident that his guidance will accelerate our continued growth while enabling organizations to build stronger frameworks, improve preparedness, and achieve enduring success.”

This elevation highlights TRC Consulting continued focus on strengthening its senior team while reinforcing its commitment to delivering world-class professional services. As enterprises navigate evolving regulatory expectations, operational complexities, and technological disruption, the organization remains dedicated to equipping businesses with innovative frameworks that enhance resilience, improve agility, and support sustainable long-term growth.