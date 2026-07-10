Assam Govt Flags Teacher Shortage and Low Student Enrolment in Assembly

Guwahati, July 10: The Assam government has informed the state Assembly that more than 60,000 teaching positions remain vacant across schools, while over 30,000 schools have an enrolment of around 30 students each.

The government said the figures highlight key challenges facing the state’s education sector, including teacher availability and declining student numbers in several schools.

Officials stated that efforts are being taken to address vacancies, improve the quality of education, and ensure better utilisation of school infrastructure. The government is also reviewing school-level requirements to strengthen teaching resources and academic facilities.

The issue was raised during the Assembly session, where legislators discussed the need for effective measures to improve school education and provide students with better learning opportunities.

The government reiterated its commitment to filling vacant posts and enhancing the overall education system across Assam.