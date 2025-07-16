TerraFlow Energy Announces 9.6 MW / 5-Hour Vanadium Flow Battery Project in Bellville, Texas

Katy, TX, July 16, 2025 — TerraFlow Energy today announced a 9.6 MW, 5-hour duration vanadium flow battery project under development in Bellville, Texas. The 48 MWh installation is one of the largest long-duration energy storage deployments of its kind in the state and marks a major milestone in expanding alternatives to lithium-based systems in Texas.

The project will utilize TerraFlow’s large-tank format flow battery solution, engineered for safe, stable, and long-life operation. Unlike lithium-based systems, TerraFlow’s solution poses no thermal runaway risk and is non-flammable. This distinction is critical for communities evaluating the safety of energy storage installations. The Bellville project is designed to provide resilient, multi-hour energy delivery, help manage grid variability, and support local infrastructure without introducing fire hazards or high maintenance requirements.

To support deployment, TerraFlow’s customer entered into a vanadium electrolyte lease agreement with Storion Energy. While the lease is held directly between the customer and Storion, TerraFlow’s relationship with Storion made the structure possible. This leasing model reduces upfront capital requirements and secures access to a long-term supply of high-quality vanadium electrolyte. Storion Energy acts as the safekeeper of vanadium units held by Largo Physical Vanadium (LPV) for use in its unique electrolyte leasing model for vanadium flow batteries. These strategic ties to a leader in the vanadium sector uniquely position Storion to support long-duration energy storage projects as demand grows.

“This project validates not just our technology, but our model,” said Jon Parrella, Founder and CEO of TerraFlow Energy. “Through our partnership with Storion, we helped our customer secure a lease-backed supply of vanadium that lowered upfront costs and streamlined delivery. It’s a structure we can replicate for AI data centers, bitcoin miners, utilities, and other energy-intensive customers looking to deploy long-duration storage at scale.”

The Bellville project is expected to reach initial energization in the first quarter of 2027. TerraFlow’s U.S.-assembled systems offer developers a safe and scalable alternative to lithium-ion batteries, ideal for longer-duration applications requiring decades of stable operation.

“We’re proud to support this project and partner with TerraFlow,” said Travis Torrey, Chief Technology Officer of Storion Energy. “Our company’s focus is to provide a cost-effective, domestic supply chain to enable the rapid adoption of vanadium flow battery solutions. This lease demonstrates how the right commercial structure can speed up deployment, reduce capital barriers, and provide reliable access to high-quality vanadium electrolyte.”