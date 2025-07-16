Deliberate Coaching: Business Edition Launch

Melbourne, FL, July 16, 2025 –Leverage Science to Magnify Performance and Grow Your Business

Deliberate Coaching: Optimizing Business Performance Through the Science of Behavior by Nicholas L. Weatherly and Paul Gavoni

Leaders know they need to enhance employee performance to strengthen their business. Globally, training costs are estimated to run into the hundreds of billions of dollars. But year after year, lackluster training efforts fail to move companies toward their goals. How can businesses stop wasting money while getting game-changing results?

Drs. Nicholas L. Weatherly and Paul Gavoni synergize their wealth of experience in cultivating successful leaders and driving operational excellence in their newest book, Deliberate Coaching: Optimizing Business Performance Through the Science of Behavior [979-8-9922514-3-2; $29.95; KeyPress Publishing; July 2025]. Using behavior analysis–based methodologies for engaging workers and cultivating their talents, Deliberate Coaching shines a light on how to quickly and effectively lead lasting, positive change within any organization.

From efficiently analyzing the root causes of performance gaps to providing a step-by-step approach for bolstering workplace interactions, leaders see how to apply behavior science to encourage others to achieve their peak performance—and sustain a high level of work engagement and success. Implementing the Deliberate Coaching evidence-based approach allows leaders to pivot away from reactive behaviors toward proactive stewardship, providing a strong foundation for corporate initiatives to achieve strategic objectives.

Developed to address the twin pain points of uninspiring training outcomes and frustrated leadership efforts, Deliberate Coaching taps into the science of what makes employees tick and how to nurture a winning work culture. Stop throwing money away on seminars that don’t work. Get your copy of Deliberate Coaching so you can powerfully amplify company-wide performance and achieve lasting success.