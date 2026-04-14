The Chanakya Playbook by Abhiraj Gupta Bridges Classical Thought and Modern Business Practice

Chandigarh, Apr 14: At a time when businesses are navigating constant change and increasing complexity, Abhiraj Gupta, Executive Director at IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, wrote his maiden book “The Chanakya Playbook: Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Entrepreneur” that brings the relevance of Chanakya’s teachings into today’s business context. Drawing from the Arthashastra, his book presents a perspective on leadership and decision making that remains grounded, practical, and closely aligned with the realities of modern enterprise.

Blending classical insight with present-day realities, the book reflects on how leadership, governance, and decision making cannot be looked at in isolation. It highlights the importance of building organisations that are steady, well-balanced, and capable of sustaining growth without losing sight of responsibility and discipline

Speaking on the release, Abhiraj Gupta, Executive Director, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, said, “This book came from a simple thought that some of the most relevant ideas for today’s business world already exist in our own intellectual traditions. Chanakya’s teachings offer a way of thinking that is practical, grounded, and still very relevant in how decisions are made today. Through this book, I wanted to present those ideas in a way that connects with entrepreneurs and leaders who are building and growing organisations in the present.”

The book is particularly useful for young entrepreneurs, business leaders, and students interested in understanding how thoughtful decision making, discipline, and a balanced approach can shape stronger organisations in the long run, especially in environments that demand both speed and clarity.

The Chanakya Playbook: Ancient Wisdom for the Modern Entrepreneur is now available across the leading e- commerce platform Amazon and bookstores.