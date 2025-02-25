This year is expected to bring multiple AI-powered VR devices, with Apple and Samsung as the key players. Apple’s Vision Pro starts at $3,499, while Samsung’s Moohan (“infinity” in Korean) is yet to be announced.

Apple Vision Pro

Apple plans to integrate its Apple Vision Pro with Apple Intelligence powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Following a disappointing launch, Apple stock dropped by 14.6%, falling from $192 at the end of January to $164 in mid-April. Around the same time, Ming-chi Kuo, a prominent analyst in the tech world, reported that Apple cut its shipments for the Vision Pro from 700,000 to 400,000 units.

Now, a year after its launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to deliver a keynote detailing the new Vision Pro’s features. Those are the Writing Tools interface, Genmojis and the Image Playground app.

The major upgrade will introduce advanced augmented reality capabilities with on-device processing powered by the in-built M2 chip and 16 GB of RAM. It is expected to roll out in April this year with visionOS 2.4 for a broad audience and in beta for the developers this week. The update will also improve the device’s sharing experience, allowing users to manage access and apps from an iPhone.

Samsung’s Project Moohan and Android XR

Samsung’s Project Moohan, is set to be the first VR headset specifically designed for Android XR. Expected to launch later this year, the device is being developed in close collaboration with Google and Qualcomm.

As a boost to their own team, Google recently acquired HTC Vive engineers for $250 million to keep pace with other tech giants like Apple. Investors tracking tech companies’ performance may benefit from using a stock screener to monitor key financial indicators as the companies shift their strategies.

One of the most talked-about developments in the Google XR community is the decision to grant apps access to pass-through and face-tracking cameras. While this opens up exciting possibilities for richer, more immersive content, it has also raised concerns about security and user privacy. This feature could significantly enhance developers’ ability to create high-quality VR and AR experiences, if implemented safely.

The Android XR operating system will integrate Google’s Gemini AI. This will provide real-time language translation, instant contextual answers to questions like “What’s around me?” while walking, and virtual reality immersion while you remain in the real one.

Meta Orion: a Fashion Tech

Meta first announced its Orion AR glasses in September 2024 during Meta Connect. Unlike other headsets, they are not expected to launch until 2027. However, these are unlikely to compete with Vision Pro or Project Moohan. Powered by Meta AI, they aim to focus on communication and social interaction via floating windows and AR chats.

Weighing approximately 100 grams, Orion will be controlled by gestures and voice commands. Some reports suggest it could eventually replace smartphones altogether, marking a significant shift in how we interact with digital technology.

This year is marked to be a pivotal year for virtual and augmented reality-driven experiences, making it a crucial time for the American tech industry already facing some turbulence. New devices and apps emerge, reshaping our world perception with the rise of AI and its integration into devices we use daily.