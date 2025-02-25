Softonic achieves its best results in a decade, driven by diversification and sustainable growth

Softonic , the leading global platform for secure software distribution, has announced its financial results for 2024. The company closed the year with revenues of €28.4 million, its highest figure since 2014 and a 16% increase compared to 2023. The company has nearly doubled in size since 2020, marking a significant milestone in its successful turnaround and demonstrating its strong growth in the competitive software distribution market. Barcelona, February 25th, 2025 –, the leading global platform for secure software distribution, has announced its financial results for 2024. The company closed the year with revenues of €28.4 million, its highest figure since 2014 and a 16% increase compared to 2023. The company has nearly doubled in size since 2020, marking a significant milestone in its successful turnaround and demonstrating its strong growth in the competitive software distribution market.

In a remarkable financial performance, Softonic’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) has seen an increase of over 150% compared to the previous year, driven by a refined revenue mix, enhanced team productivity through smarter work practices, and a renewed focus on operational efficiency.

Appvizer , a platform expert in B2B SaaS distribution in Europe. This acquisition enabled Softonic to access a new customer segment, accounting for approximately 10% of the company’s total revenue in 2024. This strategy allows Softonic to become a key software marketplace for consumers and businesses. One of the key drivers of this growth has been its diversification strategy. While strengthening its position as a B2C market leader, owning 25% of market share, Softonic accelerated its expansion into the B2B sector by acquiring, a platform expert in B2B SaaS distribution in Europe. This acquisition enabled Softonic to access a new customer segment, accounting for approximately 10% of the company’s total revenue in 2024. This strategy allows Softonic to become a key software marketplace for consumers and businesses.

Softonic.com , the core platform, generated €22.9 million in revenue, reflecting 11% growth. Sector partnerships saw a 4% year-over-year increase, driven by strong performance from key partners. Download.com has doubled its traffic and revenue since Softonic assumed the management of the platform. Meanwhile, other business lines contributed 6% in revenue. Another key factor behind Softonic’s success is the strength of its primary business model., the core platform, generated €22.9 million in revenue, reflecting 11% growth. Sector partnerships saw a 4% year-over-year increase, driven by strong performance from key partners. Download.com has doubled its traffic and revenue since Softonic assumed the management of the platform. Meanwhile, other business lines contributed 6% in revenue.

Additionally, Softonic’s company-wide strategic programme ‘Above and Beyond’, launched in 2023, has played a key role in consolidating the company’s results. The ongoing initiative provides a structured approach to future growth by defining strategic priorities, identifying key initiatives, reinforcing the company’s culture in line with its values, and improving processes and tools to enhance efficiency. It also supports the development of high-performance teams, which are essential for driving new projects and optimising internal operations.

According to Fiona Garvey, CEO of Softonic, “2024 has been a pivotal year for our company. Not only have we achieved our highest revenue in a decade, but we have also entered our presence in the B2B sector through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. By diversifying our business and optimising our operations, we have built a more resilient, future-ready company, positioning ourselves for continued leadership in software distribution with sustained growth.”

Softonic’s future

Looking ahead, the company is expanding its presence in the B2B software market. A key element of this strategy is integrating dedicated B2B content within Softonic.com and complementing the established offerings on Appvizer. The company will also pursue strategic acquisitions and partnerships to accelerate growth in this sector further.

In parallel, Softonic is committed to optimising its core operations, enhancing efficiency, and improving user experience across all its platforms. These initiatives will ensure a strong foundation for continued growth in the increasingly competitive software market.

Innovation remains a relevant focus, with plans to explore new opportunities in the mobile segment to diversify revenue streams and expand support for developers. Softonic aims to help developers reach wider audiences and maximise their impact by providing better tools and visibility.