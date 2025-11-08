The Indian Vegetable oil Producers’ Association (IVPA)

India’s edible oil import pattern is undergoing a clear shift driven largely by market forces. Palm oil, long the dominant component of India’s import basket, has remained steady at around 7–8 million tonnes annually, while imports of soybean oil have increased from about 3.5 to 5 million tonnes and sunflower oil from 2.5 to nearly 3.5 million tonnes over the past few years. These movements reflect changing trade economics, global supply dynamics, and evolving consumption preferences.

Much of this change has been shaped by global price behaviour. Palm oil prices have stayed elevated amid tighter supplies from Indonesia and Malaysia, where domestic biodiesel mandates and weather-related production constraints have limited export availability. In contrast, soybean and sunflower oils have offered more stable pricing and diversified sourcing options—from South America, the Black Sea region, and other origins—giving Indian refiners flexibility to balance costs and manage volatility in a price-sensitive market.

One factor adding to this shift is the inflow of refined soybean oil from Nepal under duty-free provisions of the SAFTA and the India–Nepal Trade Treaty. While such trade ties foster regional cooperation, the current structure has created an uneven field for Indian refiners. Refined oil entering at zero duty bypasses domestic refining, reducing plant utilisation levels and eroding margins. Over time, this has begun to hurt the refining ecosystem, which supports substantial investment, employment, and downstream value addition within the country.

Consumer trends are also contributing to this rebalancing. Urban households and branded product manufacturers are increasingly gravitating towards soft and blended oils, influenced by health perceptions, taste profiles, and marketing communication. This gradual diversification in demand is reshaping the composition of India’s edible oil consumption and supply mix.

The way forward lies in strengthening India’s capacity across the edible oil value chain—right from oilseed production to refining and value addition. Encouraging productivity in oil palm and other oilseed crops, improving seed quality, supporting farmers with better access to markets and technology, and ensuring a fair trade structure will all be critical in reducing dependency on imports while maintaining consumer affordability.

India’s edible oil sector has always adapted swiftly to global trends, and the present shift is no exception. It is not a planned transition but an outcome of price, supply, and policy differentials at play. The challenge now is to convert this reactive adjustment into a proactive strategy—one that protects domestic value creation, sustains employment, and builds long-term resilience within India’s edible oil economy.