From Bengaluru’s Creative Pulse to Berlin’s Global Stage: DesignUp Expands to Europe

Bengaluru, November 08th, 2025: DesignUp, Asia’s largest and most respected Design-in-Tech conference, will make its European debut in Berlin in April 2026, marking a decade of ideas at the intersection of design, technology, and innovation.

Celebrated for its independent, community-first ethos, DesignUp has been listed by Quartz as one of the world’s most exciting design events. The platform has featured a stellar roster of voices from design legends like Alan Cooper and Don Norman to visionary creatives like Stefan Sagmeister and Emmy Award-winning designer Karin Fong.

“At its core, DesignUp has always stood for thoughtful curation and inclusivity, bridging creativity, technology, and social impact. Our move to Europe is a natural progression, expanding the dialogue across borders at a time when design must navigate AI, sustainability, and the need for renewed trust,” said Esha Mookerjee Dutta, DesignUp Director.

The Berlin edition, co-convened by Thomas Küeber and Andreas Wegner, Partners and Principals at Futur2 Studio Berlin, will explore how design can adapt, inspire, and lead in an age defined by rapid change.

“DesignUp Europe will be more than a conference, It’s a platform for cross-cultural exchange and collaborative action. We’re bringing together global perspectives to shape the next decade of design and 2026 edition is just a start,” said Küeber and Wegner. Dr. Stefan Franzke, CEO, Berlin Partner für Wirtschaft und Technologie GmbH: “DesignUp is an outstanding conference for innovative ideas and business models fostering the digital design ecosystem. We are delighted to welcome DesignUp Europe happening next April in Berlin. Our city will celebrate the 20th anniversary as a UNESCO City of Design in 2026, and DesignUp Europe will be a perfect match – bridging two diverse tech ecosystems, innovative minds, and clear ambitions.”

The expansion follows the successful conclusion of DesignUp25 in Bengaluru on November 5, 2025, themed “The Design Currency.” The three-day conference hosted over 1300 attendees and global design leaders from Adobe, Canva, SAP, Netflix, Coursera, Designit, Tate, Karya, Ek Type, PhonePe, and Nielsen Norman Group, exploring how design drives trust and innovation in an AI-shaped world.