This Raksha Bandhan, Supertails honours all our “Furry Siblings”

Bangalore, 5 August, 2025: Supertails, a leading tech-enabled pet-care startup, is celebrating the bond of siblinghood by spotlighting our pets. Through its heartwarming Raksha Bandhan campaign, ‘Ghar ke Rakshak’, Supertails invites families to honour the unconditional love and companionship that pets bring into our lives. The campaign champions a simple, powerful idea that our furry companions deserve to be part of every celebration, every ritual, and every tradition as they are an integral part of our family.

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of love, care, and the unspoken bond between siblings. This year, Supertails reimagines the ritual by honoring the deep emotional connection we share with our pets. No longer on the sidelines, pets have become inseparable members of our families, sharing our joy, comforting us in silence and standing by us in every season of life. With their quiet companionship and unwavering affection, they deserve a place in our traditions, our rituals, and our hearts.

“Our pets are part of our families. They share in our joys, comfort us through quiet moments, and show us love in the most heartfelt ways. This Raksha Bandhan, we wanted to celebrate that unspoken connection, because care, loyalty, and belonging go far beyond human relationships.” said Vineet Khanna, Co-founder, Supertails

With the campaign, Supertails has also unveiled a specially curated Raksha Bandhan Box, specially designed for pet parents as a gift to their little companions. Embodying the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, the special box encapsulates a pet-friendly rakhi called ‘Ghar Ka Rakshak’, and goodies. The box is available on the Supertails website and app, with ₹50 from each sale directed toward the vaccination of street dogs. Supertails is also making strides in pet healthcare through its growing network of at-home vet services, dedicated pet clinics, and expert grooming offerings making quality care more accessible and stress-free for pets and pet parents alike.

As a part of this campaign, over 5,000 existing Supertails customers will receive a complimentary rakhi for their pets, inviting more pet parents to join the festivities. The initiative will be amplified across Meta, Google, and LinkedIn, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive pet parenting and purpose-driven celebration.

With ‘Ghar Ka Rakshak’, Supertails blends tradition, empathy, and festivity, bringing pets to the heart of Raksha Bandhan and reminding everyone that protection and love know no species. This Raksha Bandhan, Supertails invites every pet parent to honour their furry Rakshak with love, joy, and a gift that gives back.