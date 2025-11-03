TiE 50 , Telangana’s 50 Emerging Startups Announced

TiE 50 — Telangana’s Top 50 Promising Startups Announced

Entrepreneurs of Distinction and TiE Entrepreneurship Awards 2025 Presented

Hyderabad, November 3, 2025: ‘TiE 50’, an initiative to identify and support the top 50 promising startups from Telangana with high-growth potential, was announced at the Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit (HES 2025) organised by TiE Hyderabad in partnership with the Government of Telangana.

The initiative, led by Mr Murli Kakarla, Vice President – TiE Hyderabad, aims to champion “the most promising, fast-growing companies in Telangana” through mentorship, market access, and funding support.

The 2025 cohort features 50 innovative ventures across diverse sectors including Ambiator Pvt Ltd, Achala Health Services Pvt Ltd, Alien Innovations, AltNxt Energy Pvt Ltd, Arthashastra Intelligence, Avinya NeuroTech Pvt Ltd, BeAble Health Pvt Ltd, Benefic Nutrition Pvt Ltd, Biome Sustainability Ventures Pvt Ltd, Bioreform Pvt Ltd, Clearcals Pvt Ltd, CoKarma Coworking Spaces, CoSchool, Cosmoserve Space, Deepgrid Semi Pvt Ltd, Deeploop Technologies, Edgeable, Enmovil Solutions Pvt Ltd, Glocal Digital Pvt Ltd, Hesa Enterprises Pvt Ltd, Immunyfit Healthtech Pvt Ltd, Insightly Analytics Pvt Ltd, Kalories Nutra Solutions Pvt Ltd, Kankanala Sports LLP, Krisattva Pvt Ltd, Makers Hive Innovations Pvt Ltd, MOME, Movibase Platform Pvt Ltd, One Immersive Pvt Ltd, OneInfo, OralVis HealthCare, Palasah Manufacturers and Traders Pvt Ltd, PMX Health, Prasinos Tech Innovations Pvt Ltd, Proleri Technologies Pvt Ltd, Pulsegen Technologies, Scichip Robotics Pvt Ltd, SETV Healthcare Technologies Pvt Ltd, Skylish Petcare Pvt Ltd, Sridevi Machinery Works Pvt Ltd, Srija Green Galaxy Pvt Ltd, Switcheko Sustainability, Techaro Innov Pvt Ltd, Thunderplus Solutions Pvt Ltd, Tride Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd, Vaave, VaidhyaMegha Pvt Ltd, VPUSH Technologies Pvt Ltd, Whizzy Logistic Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Xeeed IO Pvt Ltd.

“This is a unique benchmarking exercise being done for the first time to recognize quality and potential among Telangana’s emerging entrepreneurs,” said Mr Kakarla.

He explained that eligibility was simple — the business had to be registered in Telangana and have a dedicated founder; size, industry, or stage were not factors. Applications took less than five minutes to complete, and all eligible entries advanced to a jury round of evaluation and due diligence. A total of 294 applications were received, from which the top 50 were selected.

“Entrepreneurs need to be celebrated; otherwise, there will be no aspirations,” Mr Kakarla added, noting that TiE 50 will also offer mentorship and intervention workshops for non-selected startups. Applications for the 2026 cohort will open in July.

Entrepreneurs of Distinction awards were given to 7 distinguished individuals.

The Winners of the TiE Entrepreneurship Awards 2025 have been announced. These awards were presented for Excellence and Innovation in Hyderabad’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Sponsored by EIPL, the TiE Entrepreneurship Awards 2025 celebrated Hyderabad’s most dynamic entrepreneurs and ecosystem enablers driving innovation, impact, and growth. The Social Entrepreneur of the Year award was presented to Dr. Gullapalli Nageswara Rao of LV Prasad Eye Institute, while Anil Chalamalashetty and Mahesh Kolli of Greenko were honoured as Entrepreneurs of the Year. Midhula Devabhaktuni, Co-founder of MIVI, was recognised as the Woman Entrepreneur of the Year. Hyderabad Angels was adjudged the Best Angel Network, and Endiya Partners was named the Best Venture Capital Firm. The Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE), IIIT Hyderabad, received the Best Incubator/Accelerator (Academia) award, while DarwinBox was recognised as the Unicorn of the Year. Hexagon Capability Centre India (HCCI) was chosen for the Best Corporate Fostering Entrepreneurship award.

The jury panel comprised G. V. Prasad (Dr Reddy’s Laboratories); Jayesh Ranjan, IAS (Govt of Telangana); Dr Ramesh Byrapaneni (Endiya Partners); Ajit Rangnekar (RICH); and Sudipta Bhattacharya (Adani Group).

“These awards celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship that defines Hyderabad — innovative, resilient, and impactful,” said Mr Rajesh Pagadala, President of TiE Hyderabad.

The Awards Committee was chaired by Mr Kali Prasad Gadiraju (Chairman, EThames Business School), along with Mr Murli Kakarla (Vice President, TiE Hyderabad & CEO, Innobox), Mr Jayesh Sanghvi (Managing Partner, EY), and Mr Raj Samala (Founder, Revalysys).