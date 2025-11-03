Crack Academy to Host Career Counselling Workshops Across Leading Colleges in Una District on 3rd November 2025

Crack Academy, India’s pioneering edtech platform dedicated to empowering students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions, is set to organize a series of Career Counselling Workshops across key educational institutions in Una district on 3rd November 2025. The workshops will take place at SVS PG College, Bhatoli, Atal Bihari Bajpai Government College, and Government College Una.

These sessions aim to guide undergraduate students through the dynamic landscape of competitive examinations such as UPSC, SSC, Banking, and State-level government exams, while also providing insights into emerging career pathways in technology, management, and entrepreneurship.

The initiative underscores Crack Academy’s vision of bridging the awareness gap and providing access to quality career guidance for students in smaller towns who aspire to achieve national-level success.

“At Crack Academy, our mission is to ensure that no dream goes unrealized due to lack of awareness or guidance,” said Neeraj Kansal, CEO & Founder, Crack Academy. “Through these workshops, we want to empower students of Himachal Pradesh with clarity on career opportunities, exam strategies, and personality development enabling them to compete confidently with their urban counterparts.”

The interactive sessions will include expert-led discussions, Q&A rounds, and personalized guidance on choosing the right career path. Crack Academy’s team of mentors will also share practical preparation techniques and insights into evolving job trends across government and private sectors.

This initiative reflects Crack Academy’s continued effort to bring career mentorship to the grassroots level, helping students in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities unlock their true potential.