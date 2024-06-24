Tinge Cosmetics Introduces Multi-Functional CCF Sticks for Makeup Aficionados

Tinge Cosmetics has unveiled an innovative all-in-one makeup solution that serves as a contour, concealer, and foundation in a single stick. Designed for both convenience and versatility, this new launch is a must-have addition to any makeup collection, ideal for on-the-go application. Handcrafted and vegan, these multi-use sticks are available in 10 shades meticulously curated to complement Indian skin tones with its color adaptive pigment formula, each named after deserts from around the globe.

The contour stick features a smooth, matte formula that effortlessly glides onto the skin, ensuring a streak-free finish that blends seamlessly. Its unique wax-based formulation is lightweight and perfectly suited for hot and humid climates, promising non-oxidizing wear throughout the day. The innovative pigment technology not only absorbs light and dispenses it for a radiant, glass-like skin effect but also ensures hydration and a smooth canvas for flawless makeup application, making it suitable for both summer and monsoon seasons. For those with oily skin, pairing the contour stick with Tinge‘s Mohave Bamboo setting powder is recommended for an enhanced matte finish.

Available in 10 shades like Patagonain, Atakama, Accoma, Kalahari, Sandy, Car Cross, Wadi Rum, Ferlo, Muddy Water and Peachy Sand, these sticks cater to all skin types and are best stored in a cool, dry place at room temperature.

Application Tips: Twist the bullet and apply from top to bottom for foundation coverage—use sparingly as a little goes a long way. For concealer application, choose shades like Peachy Sand or Muddy Water for color correction tailored to your skin tone, followed by blending with your matching shade for a flawless complexion. To contour, apply in targeted areas to sculpt and define, then blend using a fluffy face brush. Build coverage as needed with 2-3 applications.

Available at: Amazon, Nykaa, and other leading retailers

