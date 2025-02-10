Fortis Gurugram and Heritage Motoring Club of India Drive Cancer Awareness Through Vintage Car Rally

Gurugram, 10th February 2025: In an endeavor to create awareness about cancer, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram along with (HMCI) Heritage Motoring Club of India today flagged off a vintage car rally from the hospital. The event, flagged off at 9:45 AM by Mr. Yash Rawat, Facility Director, Fortis Gurugram in the presence of Cancer Survivors, Fortis Senior Clinicians, and Fortis Senior Leadership all uniting to highlight the critical themes of early detection, effective treatment options, and the resilience necessary to conquer cancer.
The rally demonstrated a robust turnout with over 400 participants, including 45 vintage cars and vintage motorcycles. Following the flag-off from Fortis Gurugram, the drivers embarked on their journey covering a total distance of 12.7 km from Baktawar Chowk, 32 milestone (sector 29) and back to Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. The event brought together esteemed senior oncologists from the Fortis Group, who shared their insights and perspectives on the significance of cancer prevention and care.
Yash Rawat, Facility Director, Fortis Gurugram, said, “It’s truly inspiring to witness the unwavering passion and enthusiasm of the drivers who joined this awareness initiative. Their dedication sends a powerful message about the importance of early detection, effective treatment, and the relentless spirit required to combat cancer. As India faces a challenging fight against this disease in the coming years, Fortis, as a leading healthcare provider, is taking significant steps to enhance treatment and care for cancer patients. Our survivors are a source of inspiration, demonstrating that life after cancer is not just about surviving, it’s about thriving with confidence and dignity. At Fortis Gurugram, we are committed to providing not only world-class medical treatment but also emotional and psychological support to empower every patient on their journey. Today, we celebrate their courage and unwavering spirit.”
Diljeet Titus, General Secretary, Heritage Motoring Club of India said, “The rally aimed to raise awareness about the prevalence of cancer in India while stressing the importance of early detection and regular screening. The rally was designed to inspire and support cancer survivors and patients, highlighting their courage and determination. It also fostered community engagement and support, representing more than just an event-it symbolised a movement towards a cancer-aware society. The rally embodies hope, strength, and collective determination to conquer cancer. Fortis Healthcare’s commitment, combined with the support of the Heritage Motoring Club community, sends a powerful message in the battle against cancer. Together, they drive not only for awareness but for a future where cancer is no longer a feared adversary.”