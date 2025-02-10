Fortis Gurugram and Heritage Motoring Club of India Drive Cancer Awareness Through Vintage Car Rally

Gurugram, 10th February 2025: In an endeavor to create awareness about cancer, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram along with (HMCI) Heritage Motoring Club of India today flagged off a vintage car rally from the hospital. The event, flagged off at 9:45 AM by Mr. Yash Rawat, Facility Director, Fortis Gurugram in the presence of Cancer Survivors, Fortis Senior Clinicians, and Fortis Senior Leadership all uniting to highlight the critical themes of early detection, effective treatment options, and the resilience necessary to conquer cancer.

The rally demonstrated a robust turnout with over 400 participants, including 45 vintage cars and vintage motorcycles. Following the flag-off from Fortis Gurugram, the drivers embarked on their journey covering a total distance of 12.7 km from Baktawar Chowk, 32 milestone (sector 29) and back to Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. The event brought together esteemed senior oncologists from the Fortis Group, who shared their insights and perspectives on the significance of cancer prevention and care.